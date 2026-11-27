A man caught with nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine has been sentenced to five years to life in prison.

Ben Norman Howard, 44, was sentenced Nov. 18 by 5th District Judge Randall Skanchy for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a first-degree felony. He pleaded guilty Sept. 9.

The charge was enhanced because Howard had a prior distribution-related conviction and was still on probation when he committed the new offense, prosecutor Trajan Evans said.

“Mr. Howard was given and has been given several chances to seek treatment,” Evans said. “Instead of reform, he prevented others from being successful in their recovery and kept them in their own cycles of addiction.”

Evans prosecuted Howard’s earlier case. Dallin Brooks handled the new case.

The arrest followed an Iron County task force investigation that included multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Howard over several months.

The purchases, conducted through a confidential informant, totaled 33.8 grams, task force, court records state.

On May 18, officers used the Flock camera system to locate Howard’s vehicle in Cedar City after placing it on an alert list.

Police spotted Howard near 200 North and 300 West, followed the vehicle and asked a patrol officer to make a traffic stop.

Officers arrested Howard and began inventorying the vehicle.

After finding two methamphetamine pipes, police searched the vehicle and discovered a plastic bag containing approximately 218 grams of methamphetamine.

Howard had been placed on private probation in 2025 for an attempted distribution offense, Evans said.

Within months, he was again selling methamphetamine.

His criminal history includes felony convictions for theft, aggravated assault and violating a protective order.

Howard previously served time in prison, was paroled in 2017 and completed parole in 2019.

Evans said the prison sentence was consistent with the Utah Sentencing Guidelines recommendation.

“I appreciate the work of our local task force for their work in this case,” he said.

Three additional first-degree felony distribution counts and a class A misdemeanor charge of delivery of drug paraphernalia were dismissed when Howard entered his guilty plea.