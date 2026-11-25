Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital is expanding the Sandra L. Maxwell Cancer Center, making coordinated and comprehensive cancer care more accessible for Cedar City and surrounding communities.

The project will expand and enhance the Cancer Center with approximately 6,185 square feet of new construction, 6,575 square feet of remodeled space and 1,420 square feet of refreshed space.

The expansion will increase the Cancer Center’s ability to serve a growing regional patient population. Plans include doubling the number of the medical oncology care team and tripling the number of exam rooms, while creating additional space for services such as occupational therapy for patients with lymphoma.

“Patients come to the Sandra L. Maxwell Cancer Center from across nine Utah counties, as well as Nevada and other communities beyond our immediate region. As one of Intermountain Health’s busiest cancer centers, we are seeing the need for care to continue to grow. This expansion will allow us to add providers, expand services and care for more patients here in Cedar City,” said Tom Giles, RN, manager of the Sandra L. Maxwell Cancer Center.

Once complete, the expanded Cancer Center is expected to nearly double its capacity, helping more patients receive treatment locally and reducing the need to travel for care.

“As southern Utah grows, so does the need for comprehensive cancer care. This expansion will give our physicians and caregivers more space to coordinate treatment, respond to increasing demand and provide patients with the care and support they need throughout diagnosis, treatment and recovery,” added Giles.

The Sandra L. Maxwell Cancer Center has served patients and families throughout southern Utah for 20 years, providing cancer care and support during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. The expansion represents Intermountain Health’s continued investment in cancer services for Cedar City and the surrounding region.

The Sandra L. Maxwell Cancer Center provides medical oncology and hematology care, chemotherapy and infusion therapy, radiation oncology, personalized treatment planning, specialized procedures and oncology nurse navigation. Through Intermountain Health’s connected cancer network, patients can also benefit from specialty consultations, clinical research, genetics and hereditary cancer counseling, supportive care and survivorship resources while receiving as much of their treatment locally as safely possible.

“Patients and families are at the heart of this expansion,” said Jamison Robinett, president of Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital. “This Cancer Center belongs to the community, and its future will be shaped by the community. With the support of donors and local partners, we can create a space that serves more patients, supports our caregivers and strengthens cancer care for generations to come.”

A groundbreaking is planned for winter 2027, with completion of the expansion anticipated in 2028.