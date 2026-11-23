By Mary Nelson, for Iron County Today

Cedar City is thrilled to announce the annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony on November 28, 2026. The community is invited to celebrate with a day full of holiday entertainment, activities, and Christmas cheer for the whole family.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the Christmas Market, featuring local vendors, unique gifts, and plenty of holiday shopping. At 3:00 p.m., our Christmas activities get underway, including inflatables, kids rides and crafts, a silent disco, and live reindeer sponsored by ERA Realty Center. The Holiday Tree Jubilee will also be open in the Heritage Center Theater, showcasing beautifully decorated trees and open for donations to kids and teens in need.

The Main Stage show starts at 4:00 p.m. New this year, a second stage will feature performances throughout the day, bringing Christmas spirit with live music, dances, and even an ugly sweater competition.

As the evening winds down, a very special guest will join the celebration to welcome in the Christmas season, followed by fireworks and the highlight of the celebration: the lighting of Historic Downtown Main Street. Following the fireworks and Santa’s arrival, visit our Live Nativity in front of the old Rock Church.

From local shopping to live entertainment, Santa Claus, hayrides, and cherished holiday traditions, come and experience the magic of Christmas in Cedar City at the Downtown Lighting Ceremony on November 28.

Learn more about the Downtown Lighting Ceremony at https://www.cedarcity.org/downtownlighting and stay tuned on our Cedar City Events social media for event details.