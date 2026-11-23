Cedar City police arrested a woman accused of causing $70,000 in damage to an Airbnb.

Officers found broken doors, holes in walls and nail polish splashed across furniture.

Amber Marie Hoskins, 45, was arrested Nov. 14 on suspicion of second-degree felony property damage.

The rental’s owner called police after discovering the damage.

He told officers Hoskins was supposed to check out that day but ran when he confronted her, the arrest affidavit said.

After stopping Hoskins, the owners joined officers. At that time, the suspect apologized and offered to fix or pay for the damage.

Hoskins maintained most of the damaged belongings were hers, court records state.

Back at the rental near 300 North and 100 West, officers found paint and damaged items covering the entryway.

The front door frame was broken. Its lower hinges had pulled loose, and officers could not unlock the door.

With the owner’s permission, they forced their way inside.

According to the affidavit, every interior door was broken.

Officers also found a destroyed fireplace, large holes in the drywall and shattered dishes and glass throughout the home.

Nail polish covered walls and furniture. Someone had also destroyed paintings.

The owner estimated the damage at $70,000.

After Peterson advised Hoskins of her rights, she told him she had a panic attack when she could not reach her mother.

Her mother was supposed to pay for more days at the rental, she said.

While Hoskins allegedly admitted breaking items, throwing nail polish and putting holes in the walls, she maintained that she only damaged her items.

Hoskins told police she believed it was a civil matter.

The arresting officer disputed that account, writing that nearly all the furniture and other items belonging to the rental had been destroyed.

Hoskins received medical clearance at Cedar City Hospital before officers booked her into the Iron County Jail.