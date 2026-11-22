During the Cyber Sale, get $10 off regularly priced main stage tickets for the 2027 season when purchased online at bard.org or by calling 800-PLAYTIX (752-9849). To get early access to this deal, make a donation to the Festival by November 22.

As a special offer, Iron County residents can purchase the Iron County Pass during the Cyber Sale and get eight tickets instead of the regular six for only $200. Proof of residency is required. Some restrictions apply and this is only available by calling the Ticket Office during the Cyber Sale, 10am to 5pm. For more information about the Cyber Sale, visit bard.org/cyber.

The 2027 Season includes, of course, works by William Shakespeare, our cornerstone playwright, as well as a musical and a variety of other plays that connect in ways you might not suspect.

In the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre:

The Crucible by Arthur Miller will be directed by Michael Perlman, who returns to the Festival after directing last season’s She Loves Me and 2025’s Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise.

As one of Shakespeare’s best known history plays, Henry V, will be directed by Festival veteran Geoffrey Kent. Patrons will recognize him from his acting roles in past seasons as Mark Antony in Antony and Cleopatra, Duke Frederick in As You Like It, and various roles in Macbeth. He also directed See How They Run last season, The Play That Goes Wrong in 2023, and has served as Fight Director and acted in numerous other shows since 2009.

The delightful comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare, will be directed by Carolyn Howarth, a returning artist who helmed last season’s Troilus and Cressida, Antony and Cleopatra in 2025, and The Winter’s Tale in 2024.

In the indoor Randall L. Jones Theatre:

The Drowsy Chaperone, a charming musical with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, will be directed by returning two-time Emmy Award-winner and Broadway artist Alan Muraoka. He directed last season’s Something Rotten!. Most people will recognize Muraoka from nearly 30 years as Alan on Sesame Street.

The darkly hilarious comedy Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring will be directed by returning Festival artist and Broadway performer Aaron Galligan-Stierle, who audiences may remember from his nine seasons as an actor (Clue, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, The Comedy of Errors, Peter and the Starcatcher). He also directed The 39 Steps in 2024.

As a unique twist, Festival Artistic Director John DiAntonio will direct the comedic horror mashup William Shakespeare’s Land of the Dead by John Heimbuch. He directed Twelfth Night last season and Macbeth in 2025, in addition to performing as Jack in Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise that same year and Petruchio in 2024’s The Taming of the Shrew.

In the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre:

Longtime Festival artist and Cedar City native Britannia Howe returns to direct The Two Noble Kinsmen by William Shakespeare and John Fletcher. This rarely produced Shakespearean gem is the only Shakespeare play never before produced by the Festival and is the final play in the Festival’s Complete the Canon project. Howe has previously written and/or directed The Greenshow seven times between 2018 and 2026. She also directed Cymbeline and the Every Brilliant Thing Tour.

Into the Breeches! by George Brant will be directed by Festival newcomer Laura Kepley. It tells the story of a group of inexperienced actresses who carry on with a production of Shakespeare’s Henry V and VI after the men in the cast are called away to fight in WWII.

As an exciting addition to the 2027 Season, the Festival presents All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, created and performed by Broadway star Patrick Page and directed by Simon Godwin. This limited-run production will take place in the Okerlund Concert Hall in the brand new George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Music Center at Southern Utah University and runs July 28 through August 7, 2027. Note: this show is not available for the Cyber Sale.



Of course, the Festival would not be complete without The Greenshow. Festival veteran Trey Plutnicki returns to direct and choreograph this pre-show production full of music, dance, and stories that is a favorite for audiences of all ages.

For more information about the shows, including content advisories, please visit bard.org.