By Shauna Lund, Iron County School District
In a special meeting prior to Tuesday’s regular Board of Education meeting, members appointed Ryan Paul to fill the vacant District 1 seat Tuesday night. Two candidates from that district applied to replace John Taylor, who resigned from the position. The other candidate was Gary Arnell.
Candidates were asked to submit an application and then respond to questions in an open meeting. Board members agreed that both candidates were good choices. Paul was appointed with a vote of 4-2.
Paul is an assistant professor of history at Southern Utah University and lives in Enoch. In his application, he said he was interested in serving because he believes in teachers, schools and parents. He emphasized his desire to work together with the community to achieve common goals.
“We have to continue to cultivate trust,” Paul responded to a question from a board member about making tough decisions. “We need to continue to have open and honest conversations. … I think if people understand the process they’ll buy into the decision.”
In other business:
- The Board voted to send a notification to the Utah state superintendent of schools regarding concerns raised about SUCCESS Academy and its special education program. The Iron County School District Board of Education is the authorizer of SUCCESS Academy’s charter. The notice also requests coordination with the state on any investigation of claims uncovered in an audit conducted by SUCCESS Academy’s Board of Governors. If an independent review is necessary, the Board requested state assistance on that aspect as well.
- Approved several policies on second reading. Those policies include: additions to the video surveillance policy 416; revisions to policy 604 including a title change to Employee Assignments; insertion of food dye regulations to Wellness Policy 704; rewrite of Policy 825 Instruction Time and School Calendar Standards in preparation for the four-day school week in 2027-28; clarification in policy 804 entrance age regarding students enrolling after attending kindergarten in another state; major changes to Policy 807 in regards to admission of foreign exchange students, which includes updates in law; rewrite of Policy 825, which includes new requirements for compulsory education and student release; and removal of the kindergarten designation in the student toilet training Policy 863.
- Retired policies 326, 329, 330, 331, 335 and 338. The District is reviewing policies in groups and looking for outdated references or policies already contained in newer policies.