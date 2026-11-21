In a special meeting prior to Tuesday’s regular Board of Education meeting, members appointed Ryan Paul to fill the vacant District 1 seat Tuesday night. Two candidates from that district applied to replace John Taylor, who resigned from the position. The other candidate was Gary Arnell.

Candidates were asked to submit an application and then respond to questions in an open meeting. Board members agreed that both candidates were good choices. Paul was appointed with a vote of 4-2.

Paul is an assistant professor of history at Southern Utah University and lives in Enoch. In his application, he said he was interested in serving because he believes in teachers, schools and parents. He emphasized his desire to work together with the community to achieve common goals.

“We have to continue to cultivate trust,” Paul responded to a question from a board member about making tough decisions. “We need to continue to have open and honest conversations. … I think if people understand the process they’ll buy into the decision.”

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