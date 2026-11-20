Some individuals leave a mark on their communities that time can never erase. Dixie L. Leavitt was one of those remarkable people. A devoted husband, father, businessman, public servant, and philanthropist, his influence helped shape Cedar City, Southern Utah University, and countless lives throughout the state. His legacy is not simply one of accomplishments, but of vision, determination, generosity, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others.

Born in St. George, Utah, and reared in Bunkerville, Nevada, Dixie Leavitt came from humble beginnings. When he left home to attend Branch Agricultural College (BAC), now Southern Utah University, on a football scholarship, his father dropped him off with little more than a small satchel of clothing before returning home to work. Neither could have imagined the extraordinary impact that young man would one day have on the institution and community he was just beginning to call home.

Leavitt quickly distinguished himself as both an athlete and campus leader. He became the first student to letter four years in football, demonstrating the determination and work ethic that would define his life.

His original ambition was to become a schoolteacher. After graduating from BAC in 1952, he began teaching fourth grade at Cedar City West Elementary School. During the summer of 1952, he took a temporary job selling insurance, fully intending to return to the classroom that fall. However, just a week before school began, his manager offered him an opportunity to remain in the insurance business.

It was a decision that would change the course of his life.

Recognizing both his love for the business and its potential, Leavitt chose to pursue a new career. His first insurance office was nothing more than a desk in the small basement apartment where he lived with his family. From those modest beginnings, an extraordinary business would emerge.

In 1959, Dixie partnered with his brother, Bert, to establish what would become Leavitt Group. Through an innovative business model that allowed local agency managers to retain ownership and responsibility for their agencies, the company expanded across the country. Today, Leavitt Group stands among the nation’s largest privately held insurance brokerages, a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and belief in empowering others to succeed.

Yet business success was only one chapter of his remarkable life.

Leavitt devoted 18 years to public service in the Utah Legislature, serving in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Among his greatest priorities was strengthening educational opportunities in southern Utah.

He played a pivotal role in transforming the College of Southern Utah into a four-year institution in 1965. His dedication to higher education continued for decades, and he later worked alongside his son, former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt, to help advance the institution that would become Southern Utah University.

His influence extended far beyond legislative chambers. Through the Dixie and Anne Leavitt Family Foundation, he and his family supported university growth, student housing, and important campus developments, including the Centrum Arena, now known as the America First Event Center.

In September 2026, Leavitt attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for SUU’s new Eccles Music Center, another meaningful milestone in the university’s continuing growth. It was a fitting reminder of a lifetime spent believing in education and investing in future generations.

In 1976, Leavitt sought the office of governor of Utah but was unsuccessful. Rather than allowing defeat to define him, he reflected on the experience with characteristic wisdom and gratitude.

“You always hate to lose, but we do look at it as a real blessing. It allowed me to go back to my business and my family, and that turns out to be a good thing.”

Those words reveal something important about the man behind the accomplishments. Despite his professional success and public recognition, Dixie Leavitt understood that life’s greatest blessings were often found much closer to home.

In 1950, he married Anne Okerlund, beginning a remarkable partnership that would span 76 years. Together, they reared six sons and built a family that grew to include approximately 130 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and spouses.

Of all his accomplishments, perhaps none brought him greater pride than his family.

Leavitt believed that one of a father’s greatest gifts was instilling in his children a sense of worth and confidence in their own abilities. He took tremendous pride in watching his six sons become strong men and devoted fathers themselves.

His example taught that success was not measured solely by professional achievements, wealth, or public recognition, but by the lives we influence and the love we share along the way.

Throughout his later years, Leavitt remained a respected business leader, philanthropist, church servant, and passionate advocate for southern Utah. His generosity, wisdom, and commitment to bringing people together continued to inspire those fortunate enough to know him.

Following his passing in November 2026, tributes from family, friends, and community members reflected the extraordinary reach of his influence. To Southern Utah University, he was more than a supporter. He was a visionary whose determination helped shape the institution into what it is today.

To the business community, he was a leader who understood that helping others succeed was the foundation of lasting success.

To his family, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and example of faith, hard work, and unconditional love.

And to the countless individuals whose lives he touched, he was a man whose kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

There is something especially meaningful about a life that continues to make a difference long after it has ended. Buildings may bear a person’s name, businesses may carry forward their vision, and institutions may celebrate their contributions. But perhaps the greatest legacy is found in the people who carry forward the lessons they were taught.

Dixie L. Leavitt leaves behind more than an extraordinary record of achievement. He leaves a legacy of opportunity, service, family, and love that will continue to influence generations.

His absence will be deeply felt. The world seems a little quieter without his voice, his wisdom, and his presence. Yet the impact of his life remains woven into the very fabric of the communities he loved.

A life is not measured by years alone, but by the love given, the opportunities created, and the lives made better along the way.

By every one of those measures, Dixie L. Leavitt lived an extraordinary life.

He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.