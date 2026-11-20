Board Appointments

The Council unanimously appointed Jake Sorensen to the Parowan Library Board. The Mayor said Sorensen had asked to serve because he loves books and reading, teaches music lessons, and wanted to become more involved in the community.

The Council also unanimously appointed Corrie Hoffmeier to the Economic Health and Development Committee. Hoffmeier described more than 30 years of commercial real estate appraisal and review experience, including work with municipalities, banks, developers, and major property types in Utah and elsewhere. Her background includes environmental geography, water rights, conservation easements, contaminated sites, infrastructure, and commercial real estate investments. She holds a geography bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and an MBA from BYU.

Library Repairs and Lease-Revenue Bond Financing

The Council recessed its regular meeting and convened as the Parowan Local Building Authority for a public hearing on issuing up to $500,000 in lease-revenue bonds for library facilities and related improvements. Financial adviser Eric Johnson explained that the city had obtained authorization for a $333,000 loan at a below-market interest rate. The larger $500,000 figure provided flexibility because the work had not yet been bid. The financing was intended to restore the existing library, including critical components such as the roof and heating and air-conditioning system—not to build a new library.

Johnson explained that the Local Building Authority, whose board is the City Council, would borrow the funds and lease the improvements to the city for payments matching the loan obligations. The library building would secure the loan; after repayment, the arrangement would end and the improvements would revert to the city. Johnson described the structure as a statutory financing mechanism used in Utah for public projects and noted that it had been upheld by the Utah Supreme Court.

No substantive public comments were offered during the hearing. After it closed, the Local Building Authority unanimously approved Resolution LBA 2026-11-12 by roll-call vote. The Council then reconvened and separately approved the corresponding city resolution, 2026-11-12A, also unanimously by roll-call vote.

Prime West: Off-Site Improvements and Certificates of Occupancy

Developer Brian Slade asked the Council to let the Prime West development proceed with home construction and obtain certificates of occupancy (COs) before specified off-site improvements were finished. He said the project had taken about a year and a half to reach this point: construction plans submitted in January took six months to approve, and the development’s internal infrastructure and roads had since been installed, with paving underway. Slade said the project aimed to provide conventional, attainable homes for local residents—not shared-wall units. Expected prices had risen from about $350,000 to roughly $400,000, which he said was still approximately $50,000 below comparable market prices. He argued that starting construction sooner would reduce carrying costs and help keep prices down.

Slade said the homes would be partly factory-built and partly completed on site, a method he said reduced costs while retaining the appearance of conventional construction. He described longer-term plans to improve efficiency further, potentially including a manufacturing facility in Fillmore and alternative materials. He said the project was attracting interest from northern Utah as a possible model for more attainable housing.

The city planner clarified the scope of the request. Slade was not asking to postpone the off-site improvements to a later project phase: he said they would still be completed in phase one as soon as weather permitted. He wanted instead to continue construction and obtain COs before the off-site work was finished. He offered to provide a letter of credit or other financial assurance for the remaining work.

The specified work included widening 200 North and adding a path, connecting that path to phase one, and widening 1200 West to 26 feet with an asphalt path. Slade said the internal subdivision infrastructure was complete, and described the off-site work as improvements to roads that already functioned. He confirmed that it would be completed before phase two, while noting that asphalt work on 200 North and 1200 West would likely wait until spring because of weather and asphalt-plant availability.

City Manager Dan Jessen explained that the city usually approves a final plat after subdivision improvements are complete and accepted. A developer may instead provide financial assurance to secure unfinished work, and a separate 10% warranty bond typically covers defects in completed improvements. In this case, the issue was not simply whether the developer could build with assurance in place; it was whether homes should receive COs before the off-site work required by the annexation agreement was done. Mr. Jessen said the improvements were connected to public-safety concerns and that an agreement specifying when the work would be completed might be necessary.

Council members raised concerns about safety, access, and the original purpose of the agreement. One member recalled that public comments during the earlier process had focused on children’s safety and traffic and said they were uncomfortable departing from the agreement. Another stressed the need for a safe pedestrian route and for heavy construction traffic to stop using 200 North. The planner clarified that residents’ primary vehicle access would be through 1200 West, while construction access and pedestrian connections were separate issues.

Members also questioned whether incomplete off-site work could complicate home financing or sales, and why it had not been completed alongside the internal infrastructure. Slade said contractors had chosen the construction sequence as the most efficient approach and that he had not deliberately delayed the work. He said disturbing existing off-site roads without enough time to prepare and repave them could leave them damaged through winter and lead to public complaints. A Council member nevertheless emphasized the importance of completing the entrance improvements and questioned why a road needing widening would wait until spring.

Slade estimated that delaying COs could postpone home sales by roughly four to six months, adding financing costs and potentially affecting prices. He estimated carrying costs of about $10,000–$20,000 per month and said that, if allowed to proceed, he hoped to have four to six homes—possibly as many as ten—ready to sell by winter. He described the requested flexibility as a way to keep construction moving and support attainable housing, saying, “Let me keep moving through the winter.”

Mr. Jessen said the city was willing to work with the developer but needed enforceable assurances that the remaining improvements would be completed. Slade proposed an additional letter of credit alongside the existing 10% assurance and said he would agree in writing to begin the work as soon as weather allowed. The planner questioned why the off-site work had not been done during the summer and emphasized that a formal agreement would be needed to enforce the assurance.

The council denied this request and voted to adhere to the original annexation agreement. No alternatives were offered or heard.

Industrial Park Engineering Contract

Mr. Jessen reported that the city had received an Economic Development Administration grant for the Parowan Industrial Park Infrastructure Project. Jones & DeMille had already been selected through a process that followed federal procurement requirements to design the project, provide construction engineering, and serve as project manager. In response to updated EDA requirements, the firm revised its fee proposal and contract. The Council approved Jones & DeMille’s fee proposal for design and construction-administration work, contingent on approval by the city attorney.

Morris Family Zone-Change Request

Mr. Jessen presented the Morris family’s request to rezone a parcel near Exit 75, immediately south of the highway weigh scales. The property is currently an alfalfa field zoned residential; the request was to change the zoning to general commercial. Nearby land includes commercial zoning along the highway corridor, residential zoning farther behind it, and an existing industrial-commercial parcel in the area. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the change, concluding that commercial use near the interchange was generally consistent with the area’s pattern and potential use. No public comments were received. Council members clarified that the request applied only to the parcel currently zoned residential; neighboring parcels either already had commercial zoning or were outside the city. The Council treated the matter as a discussion item, not an action, and took no vote.

Sale of the Remaining Parcel Along 100 North

The city plans to sell the roughly 0.9-acre parcel remaining after dedication of the 100 North road. Mr. Jessen said the city must return the sale proceeds to the Corridor Preservation Fund and therefore cannot retain the property. The Council could either list the parcel for sale without special conditions or issue a request for proposals (RFP), inviting offers that describe a proposed use. The city could state its preferences and reserve the right to accept or reject any proposal. Possible development concepts included entry-level, stick-built homes and twin homes consistent with the city’s “Rural Done Right” concept. Council members expressed interest in using an RFP to encourage affordable or lower-cost housing and create a demonstration project. They noted that a buyer who subdivides would have to install the adjacent road and utilities, whereas a buyer who builds a single home on one lot might not be required to build the road. The Council favored giving preference to a proposal that would subdivide the property and provide the road, but took no action at this meeting.

Proposed Daveco LLC Annexation: Zoning and Business Use

The Council discussed a proposed annexation involving approximately 8.8 acres, including freeway-related land and a parcel owned by Ron and Sherry Smith. The Smiths were described as passive parties brought into the annexation process by the county. Their parcel would be a “dry lot”: they would have no water entitlements unless they later provided water as required for development. A central issue was how to zone the applicant’s property. The applicant wanted to move his and his son’s tree businesses there. Mr. Jessen said the business was described as equipment storage and storage of already-chipped wood, without loud saws or chippers operating on site. Planning commissioners were comfortable with that specific operation but worried that industrial zoning could allow a wider range of industrial uses if the property were later sold. The Planning Commission recommended R1 residential zoning across the property while asking staff to explore a development-agreement provision allowing the specific tree-related business. The planner said such a provision could transfer to successors but would limit future owners to that approved business rather than any use allowed under industrial zoning. The applicant preferred his original request for industrial zoning on the upper portion and R1 on the lower portion, partly to preserve future flexibility. Council members raised concerns about the broader uses industrial zoning could permit and the possibility that future ownership could bring a substantially different operation. Mr. Jessen clarified that any industrial designation under consideration would likely be light industrial, not the more intensive industrial category. The applicant’s argument that moving the business would remove it from a different property on 200S was also relayed to the Council. No zoning decision was made. The applicant was absent, and Mr. Jessen said the matter could be discussed further with him at the next meeting.

Proposed Annexation: Roads, Right-of-Way, and Costs

Mr. Jessen outlined two master-planned roads crossing the annexation property: a more significant frontage road along the freeway and a lower-priority local road. A city-engineered option would place the frontage road near the freeway, with the possibility of adjusting it later as traffic patterns changed. Mr. Jessen said the applicant was open to that alignment but did not want to build the road; he hoped the city would use corridor-preservation funds to acquire the right-of-way.

Mr. Jessen explained that subdivision would ordinarily trigger road-construction requirements. The applicant was seeking an exception in the annexation agreement, arguing that road costs would be a substantial burden for an 8.8-acre property. Mr. Jessen framed the issue as a tradeoff: the city might secure cooperation and a future road connection through annexation, but shifting construction costs to the city would ultimately mean using public funds. Without annexation, the applicant could develop in the county and potentially block the planned route, leaving traffic on 200 North.

Council members discussed whether the applicant should donate the road land if the city also relieved him of the construction obligation, rather than receive payment for the land and be excused from building the road. Mr. Jessen said corridor-preservation funding could acquire the right-of-way but would not construct the road.

The second, local road was considered less important and more flexible in alignment. Mr. Jessen said it might be shifted, connected differently, or potentially configured as a cul-de-sac if engineering standards and circulation needs were met. The Council reached no agreement on either road. Jessen emphasized that the discussion was preliminary, the annexation itself had not yet been approved, and terms and any vote would come later.

In the remaining discussion, Jessen relayed the property owner’s view that the city could retain the existing, built 600 West road and allow lots to front onto it rather than vacating it and building a different road. The owner was open to either approach but questioned the need to build a replacement when 600 West already existed.

The road layout remained unsettled. Jessen noted that a five-way intersection could create safety concerns and suggested a roundabout as one possible solution. Council members agreed that further speculation would not resolve the issue without the developer, Dave, present to explain his preferred direction. Jessen summarized the open points as zoning, the frontage road, the local road section, and whether to abandon 600 West or allow lots to take access from it. The Mayor said the discussion was useful preparation for the next conversation with the developer.

Council member and Committee Reports

Council member Burton reported positive preliminary findings from test holes and work at The Springs, indicating substantial water potential to return the springs to the system. Decisions about bringing the springs back online remain ahead.

The Water Board was also reviewing water “entitlements”—whether customers may transfer water associated with an existing connection to another location in town. The board was expected to review the issue further and might later make a recommendation to the Council.

Burton reported that the pressurized irrigation system was running at a financial deficit, so a rate study and potential rate adjustments would be needed. He said the city’s water systems had performed well during the year, while noting that operating pressurized irrigation requires additional Public Works staff time.

Burton announced a public water class led by regional engineering staff of the Division of Water Rights, scheduled for January 27 at 6 p.m. The Mayor described it as an opportunity for residents to ask questions and learn more about local water systems and resources.

Council member Dean reported that the Parowan Prevention Coalition planned to meet in early December to elect a chair and co-chair. Dean also expected to report back on library board training after it was rescheduled for the following week.

Council member Barton said the Tree Committee supported setting aside a week in spring for Arbor Week activities, potentially coordinated with a community cleanup. The timing should be established early and coordinated with Public Works and the pressurized irrigation schedule. Barton also reported that county commissioners had approved changing 40 acres in the valley to industrial zoning, with a conditional-use process planned for Carmen Defense Company.

Council member Topham shared upcoming events at the Aladdin Theater and in the community: Christmas in the Country on November 27–28, Ladies’ Night on December 5, and a production of A Christmas Carol on December 11, 12, and 14, and December 17–19. Jeff Robinson would direct the production. Additional plays were being considered for February and May–June, making the next year’s theater schedule look full.

Topham praised the Veterans Day assembly and a new elementary-school breakfast at which students served veterans. She said veterans and students responded positively; organizers hoped to make the breakfast a recurring event and improve it in future years.

Winter Wonderland and Community Recognition

The Mayor praised the city’s committees for their work and thoughtful preparation of recommendations. Winter Wonderland preparations were underway. Dry Lakes Ranch Beef volunteered a team to cut trees, and the fire department was again wrapping the large trees. The Mayor invited residents to help decorate on Saturday, noting that extra volunteers make the work faster and easier before colder weather arrives.

Closed Session

The Mayor proposed a closed session to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease, or sale of real property, including water rights or water shares. A motion to enter closed session was made, seconded, and approved by voice vote.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030