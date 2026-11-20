A teenager accused of keeping a dealership’s car after a test drive led officers down Interstate 15, dodging three attempts to spike the tires before a deputy blocked his escape.

Terrence Lee Martin, 19, was arrested Nov. 11 after the southbound pursuit ended near mile marker 44 in Iron County.

His passenger, Hunter Ryan Twitchell, also 19, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A license plate reader alerted authorities to the reported stolen car.

A Utah Highway Patrol sergeant passed its description and plate number to dispatch, charging documents state.

Parowan police Officer Mike Bleak spotted the car near mile marker 84 and began following it.

UHP Trooper David Bairett joined him near mile marker 71.

As the officers tried to catch up, the driver accelerated.

“I turned on my lights and siren and Bleak did the same,” Bairett wrote in charging documents.

Bairett took the lead near mile marker 70 and initiated a pursuit as the car continued speeding south.

Martin allegedly passed vehicles on the shoulder, weaved through traffic at high speeds and avoided three attempts to deploy tire spikes.

The chase ended at the rest area near mile marker 44, where a deputy used his vehicle to block the car.

Officers took both men into custody.

No injuries were reported.

A check of the vehicle identification number confirmed the car had been reported stolen.

Representatives of the dealership identified Martin as the person who had taken it for a test drive, telling investigators he had left a copy or photograph of his identification.

Martin later told officers he took the car for a test drive and never went to the bank to buy it, charging documents state.

Investigators also reported finding a THC vape and a pipe while preparing the car for impound.

Martin’s driver’s license had been suspended for an insurance-related reason.

He was booked into Iron County Jail on suspicion of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, and failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony.

The remaining alleged offenses are reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, all class B misdemeanors, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor.