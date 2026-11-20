By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Heritage Center was filled to the last seat Tuesday night as eight local stars and their dance partners took the stage for the annual Dancing with the Community Stars fundraiser. The 2026 show raised $88,241.91 for the Iron County Children’s Justice Center.

This year’s “Battle of the Bands” theme brought the crowd to its feet with performances ranging from country swing set to “Chicken Fried” to jazz and jive set to “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Michael Bahr hosted the show, which was produced by the Iron County Children’s Justice Center Friends Board.

Brady Williams received the Grand Champion Mover and Shaker Award, given to the community star who raises the most money. Dave McIntyre earned the People’s Choice Award, and Mirryn Morrill won the Judges’ Choice Award.

The judging panel included last year’s grand champion Paul Terry, fellow 2025 award winner Rochelle Lunt and special guest judge Derek Brown, Utah’s attorney general. The evening also honored Tracy Womack with the Tom Braun Award for community service.

This year’s community stars brought a range of local businesses, professions and public service roles to the stage.

Latosha Anderson, health director at Four Points, danced with Phoenix Oliver.

Riley Taylor, a physical therapist, danced with Liz Carter.

Mirryn Morrill, owner of Ganach-d, danced with Gage Kevern.

Brady Williams, branch administration manager at State Bank of Southern Utah, danced with his wife, Sumer Williams.

Declan McGinty, owner of Johnny Macs, danced with Andelin Mbaki.

Dave McIntyre, a detective with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, danced with Shelby Springal.

Rochelle Topham, a special education teacher and Parowan City Council member, danced with Thomas Johansen.

Nicole Funderburk, director of international affairs and marketing at Southern Utah University, danced with Kipp Lewis.

The Iron County Children’s Justice Center Friends Board would like to thank the dancers, sponsors, volunteers and everyone who helped make this year’s show a success. The board is especially grateful to the community for filling the Heritage Center and for continuing to show up for the children and families served by the center.