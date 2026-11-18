By James Graven, Brian Head Resort

Brian Head Resort opened for the 2026–27 ski season [Nov. 17], becoming the first ski resort in Utah to open this winter.

This week’s storm cycle delivered 14 inches of new snow ahead of opening, with about another half foot falling on opening day and snow continuing into the afternoon.

Opening-day terrain featured six trails, including Paradise, The Strip, Fremont, Easy Time, Gold Gulch and Brave, all serviced by the Navajo Express Lift. A small terrain park is available at the bottom of Paradise.

A first-chair celebration was held at the Navajo Express Lift at 9:30 a.m. Guests in line early received giveaways, hot chocolate and donuts. Navajo Lodge is open, providing rentals, ski and snowboard lessons, food and beverages.

Brian Head invested more than $2 million in improvements ahead of the 2026–27 season, including new snowmaking infrastructure on Navajo Mountain, lift upgrades and new self-service ticket kiosks. Nearly $1 million was invested in a new snowmaking pipeline that allows crews to operate up to 24 snow guns simultaneously.

Advance-purchase lift tickets start at $9 on select dates throughout the season. Children 12 and younger ski and snowboard free all season with the Power Kids Pass, with no purchase requirement or blackout dates.

Additional terrain and lifts, including Giant Steps Mountain, will open as conditions allow.

Brian Head Resort is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 9, 2027, weather permitting

For the latest news and events, please visit brianhead.com, or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About Brian Head Resort

Established in 1964, Brian Head Resort offers 650 acres of skiable terrain, 73 trails and eight lifts. The resort has Utah’s highest base elevation at 9,600 feet and receives nearly 360 inches of snow annually. Located about three hours from Las Vegas and four hours from Salt Lake City, Brian Head offers ski and snowboard instruction, terrain parks, night skiing and tubing. Children ages 12 and younger ski and snowboard free with the Power Kids Pass, which has no blackout dates. For more information, visit brianhead.com.