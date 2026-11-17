By Marty Warburton, Cedar City Music Arts

Okay so, the sheep are off the mountain, we’ve had the parade. That bowl of mini Twix bars leftover from Halloween has vanished. Our clocks have fallen back, a skiff of snow caps the surrounding hilltops, and the votes have all been tallied. It must be Fall. It must be November.

Those free floating weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving have always been a favorite. The anticipation of the holiday season coupled with whiffs of wood smoke and roast turkey make this time of year a welcome respite from a fast and fun summer. Once Thanksgiving hits, there will be no shortage of places to go or things to do, but until then, you are at your leisure. What to do?

The “Night of Double Duets” started as an experiment and has now become tradition. Cedar City Music Arts first presented the concept in 2023. Instead of an orchestra, full band or quartet, the night of double duets allows CCMA to host not one, but two amazing acts on the same stage on the same night. It has been a hit ! Our longtime patrons have expressed their delight with the concept and the variety of entertainment it provides.

The concert will be opened by the duo of Aaron Ashton and Jake Workman. Aaron bridges the worlds of violin and fiddle with rare fluency, having mastered both traditions with unmistakable authenticity. Aaron has built a distinguished career on the expressive power of his playing. Despite his extensive resume, he continues to fly comfortably under the radar as a resident of northern Utah.

Joining Ashton is Jake Workman, a world class (we’re talking top 10 here) guitar player in every sense of the word, in any genre’ you choose. His tone timing and interpretations are off the charts. Jake has been featured on the cover of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine, and was awarded the prestigious IBMA Bluegrass Guitar Player of the Year. Jake also served as lead guitar player for Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. The confluence of these two Utah based, world class musicians is a rare gift for any audience on any stage on any planet.

Next up will be Kenny and Amanda Smith, a duo in every sense. For over two decades, Kenny & Amanda Smith have brought fresh, heartfelt music to audiences around the world. Known for their sincere harmony vocals, impeccable musicianship, and unmistakable chemistry, they have become one of the most beloved husband-and-wife teams in acoustic music. Their blend of Amanda’s passionate, soulful singing and Kenny’s inventive, influential guitar work has captivated listeners and critics alike.

Come and check out what the fuss is all about. The Night of Double Duets happens on Thursday, November 19th at 7:30PM on the dot. Tickets are available anytime at the Heritage Center Theater Box Office, or by going to CedarCityMusicArts.org.

Jake Workman

Kenny & Amanda Smith