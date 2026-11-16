The Utah golf professional, who spent more than 30 years competing on the PGA Tour and Champions Tour, had gone to bed around 11 p.m. Hours later, persistent noise in his ears was keeping him from sleep. By morning, he felt exhausted and less sharp.

In a recent interview, Blake shared why he finally sought care at Hearing and Brain Centers of America. His story reaches beyond golf to something deeply personal: his desire to enjoy life with the people he loves.

Born and raised in St. George, Utah Blake wants to spend time outdoors, hear birds chirping and remain involved in his family’s lives. Those everyday experiences matter to him. They are also what make his decision to address his hearing health so meaningful.

“I want to be outdoors. I want to be with my family,” he said.

Before seeking treatment, however, Blake did what many people recognize in themselves: he put the problem off. He hoped the noise would pass. He reassured himself that he was fine. For roughly a year, he delayed discussing it, even as it continued.

Nighttime made the problem harder to ignore. Without other sounds around him, the ringing remained. Losing hours of sleep meant starting the next day fatigued, with less energy and focus for whatever came next.

Eventually, Blake told his wife, Marcy, what was happening. That conversation became a turning point. Together, they made an appointment at Hearing and Brain Centers, where he learned about the next steps in his care. His story also gives families a starting point for conversations about concerns that have gone unspoken.

After three months of treatment, Blake reported that the ringing was quieter at night. He described it as having calmed down. Looking back, he wished he had taken action sooner.

For Blake, the value of seeking care is tied to the life he wants to keep enjoying. He wants to participate in family moments, appreciate the world around him and feel part of what is happening. His reasons are personal, familiar and powerful.

That focus on daily life connects with the mission of Preventing Decline, which partners with hearing healthcare professionals to provide education about hearing loss, tinnitus, brain health and healthy aging. Its resources encourage people to consider hearing health within the larger picture of staying engaged as they age.

Blake’s experience brings that message home. A local athlete known for decades of professional competition is speaking openly about a concern he once kept to himself. His account shows how easily putting off a health concern can become part of the routine, until its effects demand attention.

He now encourages others who are struggling to seek help. His advice comes from experience: months of waiting, nights interrupted by noise and a decision to finally make an appointment.

The most compelling part of his story is what he wants from the years ahead. He speaks about enjoying special moments with family and being present in their lives. Those are experiences he wants to protect by taking care of himself today.

For Blake, making that appointment was a step toward the life he wants to live. For someone still waiting, his experience offers a reason to begin.

Don’t let noise in your ears keep taking away from the moments that matter. Call Hearing and Brain Centers of America today at (435) 261-9920 to schedule your appointment and explore your options for better hearing and tinnitus relief. Take the first step toward hearing more of the life you love.