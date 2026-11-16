The man who supplied the rifle used to kill 17-year-old KayLee Dutton was ordered to serve consecutive prison sentences for her murder and eight other crimes.

Matthew Sorber-Petrie, 24, was sentenced Nov. 10 by 5th District Judge Meb Anderson.

His sentencing came nearly three months after a jury convicted him of helping bring about the January 2025 shooting.

KayLee was driving her red pickup northwest of Cedar City on Jan. 17, 2025, when two of Sorber-Petrie’s roommates chased her truck for several miles before opening fire.

Her best friend, Sydney Neal, was in the passenger seat. KayLee was killed. Sydney was injured but survived.

Investigators determined the girls had been driving through the men’s townhome neighborhood for unrelated reasons.

But Sorber-Petrie and his roommates had become convinced they were being stalked.

Sorber-Petrie remained home during the shooting.

Prosecutors argued he supplied the firearms, fueled his roommates’ fears and helped set the pursuit in motion.

For KayLee’s mother, Kimberlee Dutton, his absence did not lessen his responsibility.

“You may not have pulled the trigger, Matthew, but that doesn’t mean your hands are clean,” she told him, Cedar City News reported.

Sorber-Petrie received 15 years to life for murder and five separate terms of five years to life for felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury.

All six convictions are first-degree felonies.

Anderson also imposed one to 15 years for obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and terms of one year and 180 days for two misdemeanor drug convictions.

The judge ordered the sentences served one after another.

Kimberlee Dutton told the court her daughter did not know Sorber-Petrie or his roommates and had no idea they considered her a threat.

“There is no sentence, no verdict, and no amount of time that will ever give me my daughter back,” she said.

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson also read a written statement from KayLee’s adoptive father, Waylon Dutton, who attended the hearing.

KayLee’s grandmother, Karen Hunter, and Neal addressed the court as well.

Neal described trying to save her best friend with CPR after the shooting.

As the surviving passenger, she told the court she continues to experience nightmares, survivor guilt, panic and anxiety.

Dotson urged Anderson to impose consecutive terms consistent with those previously ordered for Ethan Galloway and Michael Hess-Witucki, the two roommates who pursued the girls and carried out the shooting.

“Fear does not justify vigilantism. Paranoia does not justify violence,” Dotson told the court.

He argued that Sorber-Petrie’s repeated choices helped set the killing in motion.

“The evidence clearly demonstrated that if the defendant had not been living in the apartment with the other roommates, the others would likely never have even noticed Kaylee’s red truck,” Dotson said.

Defense attorney Steven Ryan Nielsen asked Anderson to allow the five firearm sentences to run at the same time as each other and the murder sentence.

Nielsen said his client was remorseful and wished he had addressed his problems before they led to KayLee’s death.

He acknowledged Sorber-Petrie could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sorber-Petrie also addressed KayLee’s family and Neal, apologizing for the pain and trauma. He also said he wished he could change what happened.

Anderson rejected the request for concurrent sentences.

The judge described Sorber-Petrie as the ringleader who supplied weapons, encouraged his roommates’ unfounded fears and helped put the violence in motion.

A jury convicted Sorber-Petrie Aug. 20 following a four-day trial.

Although he remained home during the shooting, prosecutors argued he supplied the firearms and fueled his roommates’ belief that someone was stalking them.

On Jan. 17, 2025, KayLee and Neal were driving through a Cedar City townhome neighborhood when Sorber-Petrie spotted KayLee’s red pickup and alerted his roommates.

Galloway and Hess-Witucki followed the girls in another truck.

Hess-Witucki drove while Galloway fired 12 rounds at KayLee’s pickup, ultimately killing her.

Investigators determined the girls had been in the neighborhood for unrelated reasons.

Sorber-Petrie admitted allowing the men to take his firearm. He said he knew they intended to confront the person they believed was stalking them, charging documents state.

Jurors convicted him of murder, five firearm offenses and obstruction of justice. They acquitted him of two additional firearm counts. He pleaded guilty to the two drug charges before trial.

Galloway and Hess-Witucki previously pleaded guilty to murder and are serving prison sentences.

Anderson also ordered Sorber-Petrie to pay $60,000 in fines and $24,093.19 in restitution to the Utah Office for Victims of Crime.

Responsibility for the restitution is shared with his co-defendants.