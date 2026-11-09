An Enoch man accused of trying to force his way into a home to fight a resident is facing a felony burglary charge following a confrontation that reportedly frightened children inside the residence.

Aaron Patrick Hernandez, 34, was arrested Oct. 25 after Enoch police responded to a disturbance at a home on North Rose Circle.

The resident told police Hernandez was intoxicated and attempting to break a window or door to get inside, according to the arrest affidavit filed in 5th District Court.

Dispatchers could hear Hernandez yelling during the emergency call.

Officers arrived to find Hernandez in the fenced backyard of the residence.

The resident told police he had repeatedly asked Hernandez to leave after he began threatening to fight him.

Hernandez allegedly pounded on doors and windows, raised his fist and made threatening statements, including “do you want to go” and “I have nothing going for me.”

The resident said Hernandez’s behavior frightened his children, and he was trying to avoid a physical confrontation.

Officers reported smelling alcohol on Hernandez’s breath and observing that his speech was slurred and he was swaying.

Although Hernandez initially complied with officers and was arrested, he later became combative when officers tried placing him in a patrol vehicle, court records state.

Hernandez allegedly refused to put his leg inside the vehicle, preventing the arresting officer from closing the door. A deputy from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office assisted in getting him into the patrol car, the affidavit stated.

The confrontation continued at the Iron County Jail, where Hernandez allegedly would not cooperate with booking procedures and threatened officers.

Police reported that Hernandez made repeated statements about beating officers and warned the arresting officer that he knew who he was and would regret arresting him.

Prosecutors charged Hernandez with second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor assault charge, a class B misdemeanor for threat of violence, a class C misdemeanor for public intoxication and an infraction for disorderly conduct.

Fifth District Judge Meb Anderson initially set bail at $10,000 and maintained that amount during Hernandez’s Oct. 27 court appearance.

Anderson also ordered Hernandez to enroll in pretrial services and have a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring device installed before being released from custody.

The next court appearance, a waiver hearing and detention review, is scheduled for Nov. 10.