From Aundrea Peterson, Utah Senate

Utah Senate Majority Leadership Team:

President – Sen. Evan Vickers

Majority Leader – Sen. Chris Wilson

Majority Whip – Sen. Michael McKell

Majority Assistant Whip – Sen. Keven Stratton

“I want to build on the Senate’s strengths and make it even better,” said President-elect Evan Vickers. “I am grateful for my colleagues’ trust and honored to serve the people of Utah. We have good people in the Senate who care deeply about our state, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead and serve alongside them. As president, I will work to ensure every member has a meaningful voice and that we listen carefully to Utahns, focusing on the issues that matter most to their families. Together, we can strengthen this institution in ways that serve Utah well beyond our time in office.”

In recent years, the Senate has worked to lower taxes, improve education, increase teacher compensation, invest in water conservation and infrastructure, expand opportunities for homeownership, secure Utah’s energy future and protect children online. With Utah ranked the No. 1 state in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth consecutive year, the Senate is focused on building on that success and creating even greater opportunities for Utahns.

As the Senate prepares for the 2027 General Session, senators are united in their commitment to putting Utahns first and building Utah’s future together. While they bring different perspectives and experiences to the table, the Senate shares a common purpose: serving the people of Utah and delivering tangible results.