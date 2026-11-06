Police arrested the parents of a 36-day-old boy after doctors discovered seven fractures when the couple brought him to the hospital coughing up blood.

Jarrid Anthony Stoklosa and Amelia Mae Ramirez, both 21, were arrested Oct. 29 on suspicion of seven first-degree felonies of aggravated child abuse and three counts each of third-degree felony child endangerment.

The arrests stem from an investigation that began March 10, when Cedar City police responded to Cedar City Hospital after child welfare officials reported suspected abuse.

Imaging revealed fractures to the infant’s ribs, arm and leg, including one acute rib fracture, according to charging documents.

“Doctors believe that the possibility of these injuries occurring during birth is very small given the various healing stages and the location of the fractures,” the affidavit states.

Stoklosa told investigators he had fed and burped the baby and was swaddling him when the infant began spitting up a significant amount of blood as he put him down.

Ramirez told police Stoklosa had been changing the baby after feeding him and laid him down to sleep before blood began coming from his mouth. She identified herself as the primary caregiver and said she had not seen anyone hurt the infant.

Both parents denied any accidental falls, drops or bumps that could explain the injuries.

Stoklosa suggested the infant’s grandmother might have caused the injuries, telling investigators he had twice heard the baby screaming after leaving him in her care.

Police questioned that explanation because of the number of fractures and their different stages of healing.

Ramirez denied that either Stoklosa or her grandmother had caused the injuries. The couple told investigators they took turns caring for the baby and remained next to each other while doing so, the documents state.

The infant also tested positive for THC during the hospital visit. Investigators reported finding marijuana or THC products in the parents’ bedroom while serving a search warrant.

Police said child welfare officials were already investigating Ramirez because the baby had been born with at least two controlled substances in his system for which she did not have prescriptions. The documents did not identify those substances.

The arrest statements do not explain the interval between the March hospital visit and the October arrests or provide an update on the child’s condition.