That is the spirit behind the Children’s Storybook Parade, returning to Cedar City on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. This year, the beloved tradition will also support the Iron County Holiday Assistance Program, giving paradegoers an opportunity to share the magic of the season with children throughout the county.

Founded in 2003 by Jerry Sherratt, the parade began with a simple purpose: give children a gift. By bringing the characters and adventures of stories and fairy tales into the heart of Cedar City, Sherratt created an experience where children could see their imaginations come to life.

Over the years the parade has grown, but its heart remains the same. Behind the floats, costumes and music is a celebration created for children, offering a little wonder as the holiday season approaches. For adults, it is also an invitation to revisit familiar stories, remember simpler times and experience the excitement through a child’s eyes.

The free parade will begin at 200 West University Boulevard, travel east to Main Street, then head north along Main Street to 400 North. Families are invited to gather along the route and enjoy floats, music, costumed characters and special guests.

This year, a special gift to children will extend beyond the parade route through a partnership with the Iron County Holiday Assistance Program. Through SUU’s Community Engagement Center and partnerships including Toys for Tots, the program brings together community donations and volunteers to help local families provide Christmas gifts for their children. Parents take part in selecting gifts, making the experience personal to their families.

Six donation drop-off locations will be available around the parade route, allowing spectators to contribute new, unwrapped gifts while enjoying the festivities. Drop-off locations include the corner of 200 West and University Boulevard, the intersection of University Boulevard and Main Street, in front of Bulloch Drug, two locations at the intersection of 200 North and Main Street near the city park, and in front of State Bank.Families can make giving part of their parade tradition by choosing a gift together and bringing it along for another child to enjoy.

Community members can also support the program through Angel Trees and donation locations throughout Iron County. Information about donating, volunteering or applying for assistance is available at www.suu.edu/cec/holiday-assistance.html.

Together, the parade and holiday assistance program share a purpose: help children feel the joy, care and generosity of their community. One brings stories to life on Main Street; the other will bring Christmas gifts into local homes.

As families gather in downtown Cedar City this November, the celebration will carry forward Sherratt’s original vision. His gift continues in every volunteer who puts on a costume, every person who prepares a float and every child who watches in wonder.

For parade information or to volunteer, contact the Iron County Event Center at (435) 477-8380 or visit ironcountyfair.net and select “Storybook Parade.”