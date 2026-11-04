A man who assaulted a woman and his roommate minutes apart has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Joseph Gilbert Aguilar, 27, was sentenced this week by 5th District Judge Meb Anderson after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and violating a protective order, both third-degree felonies.

“The Defendant earned this prison sentence,” Deputy Iron County Attorney Trajan Evans said. “The only way to stop Aguilar’s cycle of violence is to incapacitate him through incarceration.”

The assaults occurred Aug. 16, when Aguilar went to the victim’s workplace, entered the business, pushed her and punched her in the face, charging documents state.

Police confirmed an active protective order was in place.

While officers were searching for Aguilar, they found him assaulting his roommate just minutes after the first attack. The roommate suffered a head laceration that required stitches.

Evans said he opted to enhance charges to third-degree felonies based on Aguilar’s prior domestic violence convictions.

Aguilar was already on probation for domestic violence charges stemming from a 2025 incident.

With the latest convictions, Aguilar has been convicted of five felonies and five domestic violence offenses.

The prosecutor said he hopes the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole weighs Aguilar’s violent history and lack of accountability when considering his future release.