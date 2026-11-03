By Iron County Today Staff, Iron County Today

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Just 13 votes separate candidates in an Iron County school board race, while voters remain closely divided on a proposed constitutional amendment, according to updated unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.

Nathan Slaughter now leads Adam Hahn in the Iron County School Board District 6 race with 981 votes, or 50.33%, compared with Hahn’s 968 votes, or 49.67%. Earlier returns showed Hahn holding a six-vote lead before Slaughter moved ahead as additional votes were reported.

Constitutional Amendment B, which would require 60% voter approval for citizen initiatives proposing tax increases, remains similarly close among Iron County voters. Updated results show 6,852 votes against the measure, or 50.29%, compared with 6,773 votes in favor, or 49.71%, a difference of just 79 votes.

The amendment’s ultimate outcome will be determined by statewide results.

Elsewhere on the ballot, Republican candidates continue to hold substantial leads in congressional, legislative and county races.

In the contested Iron County Commissioner Seat B race, Republican K. Rand Bettridge leads nonpartisan challenger Una Wesley B. Curtis with 9,969 votes, or 75.74%, compared with Curtis’s 3,193 votes, or 24.26%.

Republican Celeste Maloy leads the U.S. House District 3 race among Iron County voters with 9,085 votes, or 65.33%, compared with Democrat Kent S. Udell’s 3,721 votes, or 26.76%. Four additional candidates have received a combined 1,100 votes.

In Utah Senate District 28, Republican incumbent Evan Vickers leads Democrat Richard S. Robillard with 10,502 votes, or 76.13%, compared with 3,293 votes, or 23.87%.

Republican Carl R. Albrecht leads House District 70 with 2,840 votes, or 77.85%, followed by Democrat Stacey D. Pendergraft with 707 votes and Forward Party candidate Zeno B. Parry with 101.

In House District 71, Republican Rex P. Shipp leads Democrat Thomas Loveheart with 7,029 votes, or 69.23%, compared with 3,124 votes, or 30.77%.

All congressional and legislative figures reflect Iron County returns rather than districtwide totals.

In another local school board contest, Megen Ralphs leads Justin Godfrey in District 7 with 935 votes, or 66.31%, compared with Godfrey’s 475 votes, or 33.69%.

Constitutional Amendment A, concerning the publication of proposed constitutional amendments, has received 8,993 votes in favor, or 66.69%, compared with 4,492 votes against, or 33.31%, among Iron County voters.

Several county and school board candidates are running unopposed, including Mike Bleak for County Commissioner Seat A, Chad E. Dotson for county attorney, Lucas A. Little for county auditor, Jonathan T. Whittaker for county clerk, Ken Carpenter for county sheriff, Stephanie Hill for School Board District 4, Telton Hall for District 5 and Linda Hanks for State School Board District 14.

Iron County voters also showed majority support for retaining all judges listed on the ballot. Utah Supreme Court Justice Jill M. Pohlman received 77.68% support, while other judicial retention approval percentages ranged from 71.49% to 81.80%.

All precincts were listed as reporting in the updated results, although vote totals remain preliminary and unofficial. Additional eligible ballots may still be counted, and results will not become official until the canvassing and certification process is completed.

Iron County Today will continue updating this report as additional results become available.

Source: Utah Election Results Reporting, Iron County, Nov. 3, 2026

Updated Nov. 3, 2026. All results are preliminary and subject to change.