The Dixie National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring! We are looking for dedicated individuals to support fire operations. These positions are vital to wildfire preparedness and disaster response across federal and state agencies.

Jobs include fire suppression crew members on engines and initial attack squads and hotshot crew members.

Applications are open now through November 12, 2026 on USAJobs.gov.

Positions Available:

St. George, UT

Forestry Aid (Suppression), GW-3

Forestry Technician (Suppression), GW-4

Cedar City, UT

Forestry Technician (Hotshot), GW-4 or GW-5

Forestry Aid (Suppression), GW-3

Forestry Technician (Suppression), GW-4

Panguitch, UT

Forestry Aid (Suppression), GW-3

Forestry Technician (Suppression), GW-4

Escalante, UT

Forestry Aid (Suppression), GW-3

Forestry Technician (Suppression), GW-4

Any U.S. citizen or national at least 18 years of age can apply. To learn more about the Dixie National Forest, visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/r04/dixie. For benefits, information about working in wildland fire, or for more information about the Forest Service, visit www.fs.usda.gov.



About the Forest Service: The Forest Service has brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation for more than 100 years. Grounded in world-class science and technology — and rooted in communities — the Forest Service connects people to nature and recreation opportunities. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, supports the nation’s forest industry and energy needs, and operates the largest and most respected wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. By providing assistance to state and private landowners and working with tribes and other partners, the Forest Service also helps steward an additional 900 million forested acres within the U.S.