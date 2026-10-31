Bestselling author Brandon Mull recently returned to Cedar City for a special book signing and meet-and-greet at Deseret Book, giving local fans an opportunity to connect with the beloved fantasy writer.

Mull is the author of several New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestselling books and series, including Fablehaven, Beyonders, Five Kingdoms, Candy Shop Wars, and Dragonwatch. A Utah resident, Mull lives in a picturesque valley near the mouth of a canyon, where he continues to create imaginative adventures enjoyed by readers of all ages.

Deseret Book has welcomed Mull back for book signings over the years, and his latest visit highlighted his Guardians series, an epic fantasy adventure set in the world of Anora. The next installment in the series is scheduled for release on April 13, 2027.

Known for his captivating storytelling, Mull weaves valuable life lessons into action-packed adventures. Popular series such as Fablehaven and Dragonwatch emphasize courage, friendship, loyalty, and the importance of making good choices. His family-friendly stories inspire young readers while offering meaningful messages that resonate with audiences of all generations.

Deseret Book regularly hosts special events, including author meet-and-greets, book signings, and live painting demonstrations, providing opportunities for community members to connect with talented authors and artists.

Mull has frequently expressed his appreciation to Deseret Book and Shadow Mountain Publishing for their continued support in hosting local events. He is equally grateful to the loyal readers who have embraced his stories and eagerly anticipate each new adventure.

For fans in Cedar City and beyond, the opportunity to meet Brandon Mull is a special reminder of the magic of storytelling and the lasting connections books can create. Readers will undoubtedly be looking forward to the next exciting Brandon Mull adventure!