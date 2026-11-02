By Tom Zulewski

With all five runners finishing inside the top 20, the Canyon View girls cross country team held on and won its first 3A state championship in school history Oct. 27 at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City. The Falcons finished with 55 total team points, six ahead of the runner-up Ogden Tigers.

While Ogden’s Avery Barton cruised to the gold medal over the 3-mile course with a time of 17:49.88, CV senior Ember Sorensen was the top finisher in third place overall, crossing the finish line in 19:05.54. The rest of the team score started with junior Taylee Hal in 8th, who had a time of 19:42.64, just .13 ahead of Richfield’s Evelyn Goold.

Following Hall, Emeline Fife came in 11th (19:53), sophomore Briley Orton was 15th (20:34.05) and senior Eliza Rice was 18th in 20:48.79. In the team standings, Union finished third with 93 points, Richfield was fourth at 110, and Carbon had 143 points for a 5th-place effort.