A 24-year-old Cedar City man who died in a construction accident Tuesday morning is being remembered as a hardworking, selfless individual who was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first child.

Truman Yardley was killed after being struck and pinned by a dump truck at a construction site near Sonrise Christian Church.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 10:20 a.m. Preliminary investigations indicate Yardley was greasing the bucket of an excavator when a dump truck, operated by another employee, backed into him.

LifeFlight was initially dispatched but later canceled after Yardley was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, although authorities believe it was a tragic accident. No charges have been filed.

Yardley, originally from Enterprise, married his wife, Lexi, in June 2025. The couple was expecting their first child, a daughter, in just a few weeks.

In an interview with KSL, Lexi described her husband as a selfless man who was always willing to help others.

Beyond construction, Yardley had a passion for music. He was the lead singer of a band called Aquamarine and helped with sound and lighting at local college events.

At the time of his death, Yardley was serving as foreman on the construction project, a responsibility he took great pride in.

Lexi shared how excited her husband had been to become a father.

Friends and family have established a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses and support Lexi and her unborn daughter.