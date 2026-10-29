Narcotics agents recently arrested a man in Parowan suspected of supplying methamphetamine linked to a woman’s overdose, finding drugs, a handgun and brass knuckles during a search.

Timothy Allen Stehno, 33, was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility Oct. 22 on nine alleged offenses, including drug distribution, possession with intent to distribute and firearm possession by a restricted person.

Agents with the Iron, Garfield and Beaver counties narcotics task force had been investigating Stehno earlier this year after receiving information that he was selling drugs and possessing firearms despite being a convicted felon.

Initial attempts to locate Stehno and conduct controlled purchases were unsuccessful. Agents continued investigating, including conducting surveillance at places where he was known to stay.

The investigation took a new turn Oct. 12 when a Cedar City police officer contacted the task force about a woman who had reportedly overdosed on suspected methamphetamine.

The woman was taken to Cedar City Hospital, where she was reportedly going in and out of consciousness. A sample of the suspected drugs also tested positive for fentanyl in a preliminary field test, according to the affidavit.

During an interview at the hospital, the woman told investigators she and a friend had purchased $50 worth of methamphetamine from a man named “Tim” at the abandoned Sunshine truck stop between Cedar City and Parowan.

She showed officers a Facebook profile belonging to Stehno. She said her friend arranged the purchase and handled the exchange while she remained in their vehicle.

On Oct. 13, Iron County deputies located Stehno at a Parowan gas station and attempted to arrest him on felony warrants from Iron and Beaver counties. Court records state he allegedly evaded arrest.

Nine days later, task force agents located Stehno at a Parowan residence and followed him to a grocery store. After watching him enter, police eventually saw him leave through a west-side exit and took him into custody.

During a search following the arrest, agents reported finding approximately 9.46 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four THC vape cartridges, approximately 40 to 50 small blue pills, a scale with methamphetamine residue, other drug paraphernalia, a .40-caliber handgun and brass knuckles.

After being advised of his rights, Stehno agreed to speak with investigators and allegedly identified the blue pills as “Xanax Footballs.”

The quantities of suspected methamphetamine and Xanax were consistent with distribution, police said.

Investigators also interviewed the person who drove Stehno to the store. That person described seeing him smoke methamphetamine in a camp trailer and provided information about drugs and firearms that might be stored there.

Agents subsequently obtained and served a search warrant at the property Stehno had left before his arrest. They reported seizing two additional scales and other drug paraphernalia.