By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Bestselling author Richard Paul Evans returned to Main Street Books in Cedar City on Oct. 22 for a special book signing featuring his latest release, “Mercy’s Child.”

Evans, internationally recognized for his beloved novel “The Christmas Box,” never imagined that his heartfelt story about parental love and the true meaning of Christmas would launch such a remarkable literary career. The book became a No. 1 national bestseller, touching the hearts of readers and bringing families closer together.

With more than eight million copies of “The Christmas Box” sold, Evans believes the book’s greatest success cannot be measured by sales alone, but rather by the lives it has touched and the meaningful connections it has inspired.

Throughout his celebrated career, Evans has published 57 books, with more than 40 appearing on The New York Times bestseller lists. His books have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide, earning him a devoted following of readers.

Main Street Books has made Evans’ annual book signing a cherished tradition, welcoming him back to Cedar City each year to celebrate the release of a new book “Mercy’s Child.” The event provides readers with an opportunity to meet the author whose stories have inspired millions.

Despite his extraordinary accomplishments, Evans maintains that true success comes not from material wealth but from overcoming challenges, taking risks, building meaningful relationships, and serving others.

Above all, he remains grateful to the readers who have supported him throughout his writing career.

Reflecting on his continued success, Evans credits his loyal readers, simply stating, “I really owe it all to them.”