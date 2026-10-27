The Cedar City Marine Corps League Detachment 1315 invites the community to celebrate 251 years of Marine Corps history and tradition at its annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The formal event, open to the public, will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott Cedar City, located at 1294 South Interstate Drive. The evening will feature dinner, a traditional ceremony, dancing and an opportunity to honor the Marine Corps’ legacy of service, sacrifice and brotherhood.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and cocktails, followed by the ceremony and program at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m., with dancing to follow.

Tickets are $70 per person, with a discounted rate of $50 for Southern Utah University students with a valid student ID. Guests may choose between prime rib and chicken for dinner. Formal attire is requested, and military dress uniforms are welcome but not required.

Tickets are available through Brave Lizard Tactical by visiting its website, selecting “Upcoming Events” and choosing the Marine Corps Birthday Ball. Tickets are limited, and early reservations are encouraged.

The community is invited to join in this special evening celebrating Marine Corps history, tradition and camaraderie.