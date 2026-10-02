A 37-year-old Paragonah man is heading to prison after prosecutors successfully fought to override a state recommendation that he receive no prison time.

Fifth District Court Judge Meb Anderson sentenced Conrad Deckeon Jimenez to 1 to 15 years for his first conviction and up to five years for the second. The terms will run consecutively.

Iron County Deputy Attorney Shane Klenk persuaded the court to impose prison sentences despite a Utah sentencing matrix recommendation against incarceration, Deputy Attorney Trajan Evans said. Klenk also successfully requested the consecutive terms.

According to charging documents, the woman told Iron County sheriff’s detectives that Jimenez assaulted her repeatedly over four to five days.

She described being placed in chokeholds, struck and threatened with a razor blade. Investigators said she had a broken nose and injuries around her neck and throat. A nurse also documented injuries consistent with strangulation.

The Iron County Attorney’s Office said these were Jimenez’s sixth and seventh domestic violence assault convictions.

“Our office appreciates Canyon Creek Services for the support they provide to domestic violence victims in our community,” Evans said.

The court also ordered a continuous protective order. Restitution has yet to be determined.