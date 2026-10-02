By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Proudly serving Southern Utah since 1955, Lin’s Market has expanded with the opening of a second location in Enoch, Utah. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to celebrate the opening of the brand-new 65,000-square-foot store.

The long-standing Lin’s Market, located at 150 N. Main St. in Cedar City, will continue serving the Southern Utah community, while the new Enoch location brings added convenience to

residents in the surrounding area.

Also located on the same property are Ace Hardware and Arctic Circle, making the new development an even more convenient destination for those living in and around Enoch.

Lin’s Market is excited to become part of the Enoch community and continue its many years of serving Southern Utah.