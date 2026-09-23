The performance continues with an energetic medley from Pirates of the Caribbean. The adventurous music, created by Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer for the 2003 Disney film, brings a swashbuckling spark to the concert.

Next, audiences enter the imaginative world of Alice in Wonderland through music by Danny Elfman. The music was written for Tim Burton’s 2010 reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s popular classic. These timeless stories continue to be reinterpreted because of their enduring connection with audiences of all ages.

Justin Olsen then takes the stage for “Under the Sea,” the lively favorite from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 fairy tale inspired the beloved film and musical, while Alan Menken’s memorable music captures the spirit and adventure of the story.

The orchestra next performs Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird, which was featured in Disney’s 2000 film Fantasia. OSU will perform the beautiful “Berceuse” and the rousing “Finale.” The story of a magical bird and a prince became the basis for the renowned ballet, which premiered in 1910.

The enchantment continues with music from Beauty and the Beast, another beloved story brought to life through unforgettable music. The evening then builds toward its conclusion with “Let It Go” from Disney’s global sensation Frozen. Written by husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the song’s soaring melodies will be performed by Kate Felt.

“Great stories continue to cast their magic through the years,” said Harold Shirley, OSU President.

Join your orchestra for a magical evening of music on Oct. 1. All ages are welcome at the 6 p.m. concert. Because the 8 p.m. performance will be recorded, babies and children under six are not permitted.

We are excited to bring you this magical music,” said Carylee Zwang.

Your Musical Dreams Come True with Magic in Motion 3 min read By Amy Gold, Orchestra of Southern Utah Your musical dreams come true on October 1 as the Orchestra of Southern Utah presents Magic in Motion, an evening featuring beloved musical favorites inspired by timeless stories and popular films. The season-opening concert will take place at the new SUU Music Building, the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Music Center, at the corner of 300 West and University Boulevard. Two shorter performances will be offered to accommodate audiences, with patrons able to choose between a 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. concert. Tickets are now available at myosu.org. The concert opens with the iconic main theme from Star Wars, composed by John Williams for the epic space film series that began with George Lucas’s 1977 film. Williams’s unforgettable music has become synonymous with adventure, imagination, and some of cinema’s most beloved stories. From a galaxy far, far away, the orchestra travels to the magical world of Cinderella. OSU Music Director Carylee Zwang leads “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” performed by Melissa Pack. Written for Disney’s 1950 animated classic, the beloved song captures the hope and optimism at the heart of Cinderella’s timeless story. Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty Waltz” follows, capturing the romance and enchantment of another beloved fairy tale. The joyous music celebrates the return of a magical kingdom after it has fallen under the spell of an evil fairy. The magic builds with Paul Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, made especially familiar to audiences through Disney’s Fantasia. The music tells the story of a young apprentice whose attempts at magic quickly get out of hand. Inspired by a poem by Goethe, the story traveled from a German poem published in 1797 to Dukas’s music in 1897 and eventually to Disney’s beloved 1940 animated classic. The performance continues with an energetic medley from Pirates of the Caribbean. The adventurous music, created by Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer for the 2003 Disney film, brings a swashbuckling spark to the concert. Next, audiences enter the imaginative world of Alice in Wonderland through music by Danny Elfman. The music was written for Tim Burton’s 2010 reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s popular classic. These timeless stories continue to be reinterpreted because of their enduring connection with audiences of all ages. Justin Olsen then takes the stage for “Under the Sea,” the lively favorite from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 fairy tale inspired the beloved film and musical, while Alan Menken’s memorable music captures the spirit and adventure of the story. The orchestra next performs Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird, which was featured in Disney’s 2000 film Fantasia. OSU will perform the beautiful “Berceuse” and the rousing “Finale.” The story of a magical bird and a prince became the basis for the renowned ballet, which premiered in 1910. The enchantment continues with music from Beauty and the Beast, another beloved story brought to life through unforgettable music. The evening then builds toward its conclusion with “Let It Go” from Disney’s global sensation Frozen. Written by husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the song’s soaring melodies will be performed by Kate Felt. “Great stories continue to cast their magic through the years,” said Harold Shirley, OSU President. Join your orchestra for a magical evening of music on Oct. 1. All ages are welcome at the 6 p.m. concert. Because the 8 p.m. performance will be recorded, babies and children under six are not permitted. We are excited to bring you this magical music,” said Carylee Zwang. Share









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