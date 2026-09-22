Cedar City is thrilled to announce the new Cedar City Cares Committee, passed by the City Council on Wednesday, which is dedicated to the beautification and cleanup of the community.

“The Cedar City Cares Committee will make a big impact in our community,” said Mayor Steve Nelson. “One thing we know about Cedar City is that we have a fantastic community of people that really care about where they live, and are passionate about making it better, and so we’re really excited to see what they do for our town.”

The Committee is charged with finding and completing service projects around Cedar City that contribute to a cleaner, safer, and more beautiful community. Projects by the committee will include removing graffiti, pulling weeds from public sidewalks, removing trash from roadsides, performing landscape work, and more.

This new initiative is in direct response to requests from members of the public for increased efforts to clean, beautify, and maintain various areas within the community. It is anticipated that the committee will complete one or two large projects a year, initially, with plenty of room for growth.

The effort will be managed by five board members and supported by local volunteers tasked with promoting the cleanliness and visual aesthetic of the City. The newly appointed board members include Pam Branin, Tim Marriot, Craig Corry, Cleave Weaver and City Councilman Phil Schmidt. The Committee will operate entirely through volunteer participation, allowing projects to be completed with minimal direct costs to the City.

Residents are encouraged to join the committee and contribute to this effort. Those interested in joining the committee and participating in projects can learn more by contacting Anna Hernandez at [email protected]