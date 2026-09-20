Southern Utah University (SUU) alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to celebrate Homecoming 2026 during a week full of Thunderbird pride and tradition from Sept. 21 – 26.

Monday, Sept. 21

Homecoming week kicks off with free food and activities from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library Quad.

Later that evening at 7 p.m., the community is invited back to the Library Quad for an Outdoor Movie & Car Show.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

The next day, spirit and service take center stage: students and community members can participate in the Homecoming Service Event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room.

Later that evening, taste flavors from around the globe at the World Grand Prix International Food Fair from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom and Rotunda, followed by the Battle of the Bands on the Upper Quad at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Get creative from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) with Art Garage: Create a Keychain.

The evening concludes at Eccles Coliseum with the energetic Pep Rally & Powder Puff Football Game from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Thursday marks a historic day for campus arts with the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Music Center Ribbon Cutting from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Grand Opening Concert will take place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the Music Masterworks Series 2026-27 (tickets are free and can be picked up at SUMA Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

The annual Alumni Awards Banquet that evening will recognize three distinguished alumni for their professional accomplishments and exemplary service to SUU and their communities:

Outstanding Alumnus award recipient Eric Houle elevated SUU to national prominence during his 34-year tenure coaching Thunderbird track, field, and cross country, securing 47 team conference championships and two individual NCAA National Champions.

Distinguished Service award honoree Rich Christiansen, a prolific global entrepreneur and former SUU board chair, has dedicated decades to advancing the university’s growth alongside his successful business and educational endeavors.

Young Alumnus award recipient Janese Pentico transformed her SUU music education foundation into an acclaimed operatic career, performing in 12 languages with major symphonies while educating audiences across the country.

Students can purchase exclusive $20 tickets to the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s production of Something Rotten! from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

Friday, Sept. 25

Parents and alumni can take advantage of a 50% discount on tickets to the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s production of She Loves Me! from 2 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. at the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

In the evening, former student leaders gather for the SUUSA, NAC, and SAA Reunion at 6 p.m. in the Hunter Alumni Center.

Music lovers can enjoy the Eccles Music Center Grand Opening Encore Concert at 7 p.m. (tickets are free and can be picked up at SUMA Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

The entire Cedar City and campus community is invited to Forever RED on the Upper Quad Friday night from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for a premier night of music, food, and celebration.

The night wraps up with the traditional True T-Bird Night from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Founders Monument.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Saturday morning starts with a complimentary Homecoming Pancake Breakfast hosted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the R. Haze Hunter Alumni Center parking lot. The iconic Homecoming Parade follows at 10 a.m. along University Boulevard.

Community members can explore the new music facilities during the Eccles Center Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A second 50% discounted matinee performance of Something Rotten! for parents and alumni will run from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

The week concludes as Thunderbird fans gather at Eccles Coliseum to cheer on SUU Football during the Homecoming Football Game from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Find updates, campus maps, visiting information, and full Homecoming details at suu.edu.