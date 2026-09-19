Southern Utah University (SUU) mechanical engineering student Calvin Hadley spent his summer putting classroom lessons to work in the fast-growing energy sector through a hands-on internship with Valar Atomics. Working at the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab in Orangeville, Utah, Hadley helped advance clean energy technology while building the practical skills needed for a successful engineering career.

Valar Atomics is working to make reliable, affordable nuclear energy more accessible for high-demand industries like manufacturing, fuel production, and data infrastructure. Unlike traditional reactors that rely on water, Valar uses helium gas to cool its high-temperature systems. The company reached a major milestone this June when its test reactor achieved criticality – making it the first Department of Energy-authorized reactor built outside the national laboratory system.

For Hadley, a New Harmony, Utah native and Cedar High School graduate, the experience connected the dots between university coursework and real-world problem solving.

“At SUU, I learned the terminology, theories, and concepts, but at Valar I was able to see what those ideas look like when you actually apply them to solve a problem,” Hadley said. “The experience helped me realize how much my coursework has prepared me. I’m excited to come back and finish my degree with a better understanding of why what we’re learning in the classroom matters.”

Hadley found that foundational courses in Thermodynamics and Fluid Mechanics directly applied to this experience. The internship highlights the core purpose of higher education: giving students the space to learn essential concepts in the classroom, then connecting them directly with industry leaders where they can put those skills to work.

Personal mentorship at SUU played a key role in preparing Hadley for the opportunity. As he begins his final year, he is working on his senior capstone project alongside his faculty mentor, Dr. Ali Siahpush.

As part of his capstone project, Calvin and three other students will collaborate with a local industry partner, IPS, to design, construct, and test a real-world hydraulic pump system. Through this project, the students will experimentally evaluate energy losses associated with various system components and characterize pump performance. The project gives them valuable hands-on experience in system design, instrumentation, experimental testing, data analysis, and collaboration with practicing engineers.

“Calvin’s experience with Valar Atomics highlights the value of combining personal faculty support with practical, career-focused learning,” said Dr. Siahpush. “When students see how the fundamental concepts they learn in the classroom can be applied to solve real-world engineering problems, it can transform their approach to education and strengthen their preparation for professional practice. We are proud to support Calvin as he completes his capstone project and prepares for a rewarding career in engineering.”

Following graduation, Hadley plans to turn his student momentum into a lasting career, with hopes to return to Valar Atomics full time.

SUU’s mechanical engineering program prepares graduates for high-demand careers in aerospace, manufacturing, and energy. Visit SUU’s mechanical engineering program to learn more about the hands-on learning opportunities.