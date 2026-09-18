The ceremony will take place at the newly completed trailhead, where the public is invited to join BLM Utah leadership, the Utah State Historical Preservation Office, the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, and community members in commemorating both the historical significance of the area and the role public lands play in connecting people to their nation’s story. The event will feature opening remarks, a ribbon cutting, and opportunities to learn about the Fremont Expedition, Oliver Fuller’s contributions, and the cultural and historical importance of the site.

“As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, this new trail creates a meaningful opportunity for people to explore history firsthand,” said Gloria Tibbetts, acting Associate State Director. “The Oliver Fuller Memorial Trail honors a remarkable chapter in the story of American exploration and highlights how public lands continue to provide opportunities for learning, community connection, and shared stewardship.”

All members of the public are invited to participate in this celebration and to experience the landscapes, stories, and history preserved on America’s public lands.

Event date:

September 18, 2026, 1:00 pm–2:00 pm

Location:

Freemont Historical Marker

I-15, Exit 100 “Fremont Road”

Paragonah, UT 84760

Oliver Fuller Memorial Trail is located in a semi-rugged area with fair cellular service. Government Frontage Road is well maintained and can support any type of vehicle. The Oliver Fuller Memorial Trail is a natural surface trail and is therefore not ADA compliant. There are no established restrooms and there will be no seating provided at the event. Please bring chairs, water, and snacks if needed.