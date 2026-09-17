By Michelle Sathe, Best Friends Animal Society

On Saturday, September 19, national nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society is hosting a nationwide initiative entitled Adventure Buddies Day. Dogs from Best Friends Animal Society’s programs and select partner organizations in Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Northwest Arkansas, Salt Lake City, and Kanab, UT, are hoping to catch a break from the shelter environment for the day.

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab will offer outings from 9 am to 3 pm. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up in advance at bestfriends.org/sanctuary/volunteer/animal-outings. Whether hiking a trail, taking a drive, or just cuddling on the couch, these single day outings can have a lasting impact for deserving dogs.

“It’s so much fun to take dogs out of the shelter, treat them to a pup cup and let them enjoy being a dog, and their outing might just be what it takes for them to find a loving home,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “The proof is in the pudding. Creator Bryan Reisberg has now taken nearly 50 adoptable dogs from Best Friends Animal Society and partner shelters on adventures. Now, Adventure Buddies Day is giving dogs across the country the opportunity to make connections that may just find them their new Best Friend.”

Adventure Buddies Day participants are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media to help share each pet’s personality and showcase dogs doing what they do best – being dogs and bringing smiles to those who cross their paths. In turn, these insights help Best Friends Animal Society and other shelter staff better match potential adopters with the right pet for their lifestyle.

Those who aren’t ready to say goodbye at the end of their adventure are encouraged to speak with staff to learn more about short-and long-term foster opportunities. If they want to embark on a lifelong adventure, they can even consider adopting.

According to data from Best Friends Animal Society, on any given day, roughly 250,000 dogs are waiting for loving homes in shelters across the country. Events like Adventure Buddies Day, and Best Friends Animal Society’s daily Adventure Buddies Program, are essential parts of helping the country reach no-kill*, which means saving every healthy and treatable pet.

To learn more, visit bestfriends.org/foster/adventure-buddies-program.

*No-kill is generally defined as a save rate of 90% or higher for dogs and cats entering a shelter, a widely recognized benchmark for measuring lifesaving success. The 90% threshold reflects the reality that a small percentage of animals enter shelters with severe medical or behavioral conditions that prevent rehoming. However, no-kill is not a one-size-fits-all standard. Some shelters may reach no-kill at save rates above 90%, while others that provide specialized services, such as neonatal kitten care or compassionate end-of-life support, may fall slightly below that benchmark. Ultimately, reaching and sustaining no-kill requires collaboration among shelters, rescue groups, local governments, and community members, all working together to save lives while protecting public safety and animal welfare.