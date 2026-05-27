By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Florida man accused in a violent Cedar City stabbing case is now facing additional charges after prosecutors say he assaulted multiple employees inside the Iron County Jail.

Iron County prosecutors recently filed amended charges against Arturo Jose Borges, 34, adding one third-degree felony count of assault by a prisoner along with three misdemeanor counts alleging he propelled a substance or object at correctional staff.

According to charging documents, Borges allegedly struck a corrections deputy “unprovoked in the mouth with a closed fist,” causing swelling and an abrasion to the deputy’s lower lip.

A separate affidavit alleges Borges later spat at a medical deputy three times while incarcerated, with two of the attempts reportedly striking the deputy on her arm and jacket.

The new allegations stem from incidents on May 15 and May 17 while Borges was being held in the Iron County Jail.

Borges was originally arrested May 13 following a large law enforcement response connected to a stabbing investigation near a trailer residence in Cedar City.

According to the original court documents filed in the first arrest, officers responded after a man suffering from multiple lacerations to his body and head arrived at another residence seeking help.

Investigators later followed a blood trail to a trailer near 1027 North Main Street, where they found significant amounts of blood inside the residence.

Court documents state investigators later identified Borges as the suspect and located him the following morning after neighbors reported seeing him enter another trailer in the area. Police said Borges surrendered after officers surrounded the residence and conducted a callout.

The affidavit states Borges allegedly told officers, “I did the crime, it was me, I did it,” before declining to speak further.

In the amended information, prosecutors now accuse Borges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault by a prisoner, vehicle burglary and three misdemeanor counts of propelling a substance or object at a correctional officer or employee.