The event is free and open to all community members, families, and fans who wish to cheer on the athletes. Gates for the Opening Ceremony open at 6:30 p.m., with the official program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The evening’s festivities will feature the traditional Athlete Parade, a special preview of the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Greenshow, and the arrival of the “Flame of Hope” via the Law Enforcement Torch Run. To cap off the celebration, the night sky will light up with a choreographed drone show.

Special Olympics fans attending the Opening Ceremony will also have a chance to win big: guests who check in at the event using the posted QR code can enter to win one of four VIP Family Ticket Packages to the Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony the following week. It’s the perfect way to kick off summer and enjoy all your favorite SUU summer traditions while supporting Special Olympics athletes and their inspiring achievements.

“Special Olympics Utah embodies the very best of our community; perseverance, mentorship, and the joy of shared achievement,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “We are honored to provide a home where these competitors can realize their potential and inspire us all.”

Special Olympics Utah brings together over 600 athletes and unified partners from across the state to compete in track and field, soccer, and swimming. Beyond the sporting events, the weekend includes the “Olympic Town” experience, the Healthy Athletes® program providing free health screenings for participants, and a special movie night.

“Bringing the Special Olympics Utah Summer Games to the SUU campus has been a game changer for our athletes,” said Scott Weaver, President/CEO of Special Olympics Utah. “In addition to competing on collegiate level facilities, they have the chance to experience life as a college student with an overnight stay in the dorms, meals in the dining hall, and time hanging out in the Student Center. We are grateful for the support from SUU, Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, Visit Cedar City Brian Head, the Cedar City Rotary Club, and other community partners who come together to provide a memorable Summer Games experience for our athletes.”

For more information on the full schedule of events, please visit www.sout.org.