By Iron County Today Staff, For Iron County

Emergency crews across Iron County responded to two separate fires Sunday that led to evacuations, significant property damage, and an ongoing fatal fire investigation.

In Cedar City, authorities are investigating a trailer fire near 1027 North Main Street that may have claimed the life of one person. Emergency crews responded shortly after 12:20 p.m. Sunday and found a trailer home fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, the fire spread quickly, causing significant damage to a neighboring home as well as several nearby vehicles and surrounding properties. Investigators believe one person may have died in connection with the fire, though officials have not released identifying information pending positive identification and notification of family members.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. During the response, two Cedar City police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and later released from the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with assistance from the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Later Sunday evening, another fire in Iron County prompted evacuations southwest of Summit between Summit and Parowan.

The Christy Lane Fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. and quickly grew to approximately 15 acres, according to Utah Fire Info. Officials said the fire was human-caused and threatened structures in the area.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the Red Canyon subdivision as a precaution. Iron County Public Information Officer Cassie Meredith said about 50 people were affected, including full-time residents and individuals staying in fifth-wheel trailers. Officials noted the evacuations were voluntary.

Cedar City High School was opened to provide shelter for evacuees while firefighters worked both on the ground and in the air to contain the blaze and protect nearby homes.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to continue firefighting operations safely. The exact cause of the Christy Lane Fire remains under investigation.