By Shain Manuele, For Iron County Today

More than 2,000 students, parents, teachers, and community members filled the SUU track on Wednesday May 20th for the 2026 Ultimate Field Day, an event that combined competition, school pride, and an unforgettable amount of energy. More than 200 elementary students competed while packed stands and cheering sections created one of the loudest environments many attendees had ever experienced.

Hosted and funded by Manuele Law, the event brought together top student-athletes from schools across the district, including North, Three Peaks, Enoch, Fiddlers, East, Iron Springs, and some last-minute participants from Parowan. The event featured the top two boys and top two girls from third, fourth, and fifth grades at each school, all of whom had first qualified through their own school field days.

Students competed in the 100-meter dash, 400-meter run, and softball throw in front of packed stands filled with classmates, teachers, and families.

“It was the loudest event I’ve ever been to,” said organizer Shain Manuele. “Honestly, it was louder than the last Utah Jazz game I attended. The kids kept the energy up from start to finish.”

The event required extensive collaboration from organizations and volunteers throughout the community. SUU helped host the event, while members of the Canyon View High School and Parowan track teams assisted throughout the morning. Shain Manuele and Kade Janes organized the event with professional timer Matt Storland of OnPoint Timing.

Beyond the competition itself, organizers said the purpose of the event was to give students an opportunity to represent something bigger than themselves.

“I love track, but this event is really about giving kids a chance to represent their schools and feel pride in that,” Manuele said. “It gives other students someone to cheer for, and it allows these kids to compete in an atmosphere they may never experience again in their lives.”

In addition to individual awards, schools competed for team standings and prize donations provided by Manuele Law. Iron Springs claimed the overall championship and will receive a $500 donation. Three Peaks placed second for $400, while North finished third and will receive $300. Enoch, Fiddlers, and East will each receive $100 participation donations.

Organizers emphasized that the event was designed not only to celebrate athletic ability, but also to create an opportunity for schools and families throughout Iron County to come together in a positive and uplifting environment.

Plans are already underway to continue the event annually. Organizers announced that Ultimate Field Day will now be held on the last Wednesday of each school year and will remain open to schools and community members who want to participate and support local students.

Manuele Law is also inviting local businesses and community sponsors to help grow the event in future years. Organizers hope to increase prize donations for participating schools and expand opportunities for students as the event continues to grow.

Businesses interested in supporting Ultimate Field Day can contact Manuele Law for sponsorship information.