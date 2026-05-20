From Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University has named Myndee Kay Larsen as its next Athletic Director following a national search. Larsen will begin her appointment at SUU in July.

“Myndee Kay brings a clear vision for the future of Thunderbirds Athletics and a strong commitment to the long-term success of Southern Utah University,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “She understands the importance of building lasting relationships, supporting students across all aspects of their SUU experience, and guiding SUU Athletics with integrity and stability during this important period of growth and transition.”

Larsen brings nearly two decades of intercollegiate athletics experience, including 17 years with The Summit League, where she currently serves as Deputy Commissioner. She also served as Interim Commissioner from October 2021 to March 2022.

In her leadership role, Larsen is the direct sport supervisor for men’s and women’s basketball and oversees the governance structure of all sports. She directs 19 conference championships annually and serves as the tournament director for one of the highest revenue-generating mid-major basketball tournaments, which has broken attendance records, especially on the women’s side.

“I’m honored to join Southern Utah University at such an exciting time for Thunderbirds Athletics, and I look forward to bringing the experience and perspective I’ve gained nationally to elevate SUU Athletics both competitively and academically,” Larsen said.

Larsen also has NCAA governance experience, including current service on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee through 2027, where she is the first woman to serve on the committee. She has served on multiple NCAA national committees focused on championships, legislation, and sport operations.

Her work includes extensive collaboration with member institutions across multiple conferences, including coordination with Big Sky Conference leadership on joint initiatives and cross-conference programming.

Larsen said she is “excited to work alongside our outstanding coaches and staff as we enter the Big Sky Conference and continue growing programs our campus and community can be proud of.” She added that she is, “above all, eager to connect with our student-athletes, learn their stories, and support their academic, athletic, and personal growth.”

Prior to her role as Deputy Commissioner, Larsen served as Senior Associate Commissioner and joined The Summit League in 2006 as Compliance Coordinator, later advancing to Associate Commissioner.

“We are fortunate to have found such a highly qualified candidate with extensive experience in intercollegiate athletics and a deep personal connection to Southern Utah University,” said Stuart Jones, Vice President of University Relations & Strategic Enrollment and search committee chair. “Myndee Kay has an ambitious vision for Thunderbirds Athletics, and I am confident she will lead with integrity and position SUU Athletics for sustained success in a rapidly evolving collegiate landscape.”

Larsen has maintained a strong connection to SUU, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication in 1998. She has served on SUU’s Board of Trustees and as president of the SUU National Alumni Council. She previously served in multiple roles at the University, including assistant women’s basketball coach (1998–2001), instructor in communication courses, and interim athletic director (2005–06).

A former Thunderbird student-athlete, Larsen was the first women’s basketball player in program history to have her jersey retired. She finished her career as SUU’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (.632) and blocks (251), and still holds the NCAA record for single-season field goal percentage at 72.4 percent.

SUU sponsors 15 varsity programs and will join the Big Sky Conference on July 1, 2026. Thunderbirds Athletics is deeply integrated into the identity of the university and the Cedar City community, with a strong emphasis on student-athlete success, integrity, and relationship-building.

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