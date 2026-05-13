reporting a stabbing in the area of the trailer park located near 1027 North Main Street in Cedar

City.

Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab and cut wounds. The victim was transported to Cedar City Hospital in serious condition, where he received medical treatment and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled the area prior to officers’ arrival, and an initial search of the area was unsuccessful. A reverse 911 was sent out for residents to be aware and contact 911 if the suspect was observed.

During the morning hours of May 13, 2026, neighbors contacted law enforcement and reported that the suspect had returned to the area and entered a trailer within the trailer park. Due to the seriousness of the incident and concerns for public safety, the SWAT team was activated, and nearby residents were evacuated as officers secured the area.

A search warrant was obtained, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Arturo Jose Borges. Borges was booked into the Iron County Jail on charges of Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Assault.

Currently, the motive for the attack remains under investigation. At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information is being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

We would like to thank all the agencies that assisted: SWAT, Iron County SO, UHP, Enoch PD, and Gold Cross Ambulance.