Southern Utah University (SUU) and Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMU) have announced a new partnership designed to create accelerated pathways for students pursuing careers in physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Through this collaboration, students will have the opportunity to complete both undergraduate and graduate degrees in a reduced timeframe through structured co-current enrollment pathways. After completing the required prerequisites at SUU, students will begin their graduate studies at RMU. Their first year of coursework at RMU will transfer back to SUU and count as their senior-year undergraduate credits, allowing students to complete both degrees more efficiently while entering graduate-level training earlier.

By streamlining the transition from undergraduate to graduate education, the partnership helps students enter clinical practice sooner while reducing the overall time and cost required to complete their education.

“Southern Utah University is committed to helping our students reach their career goals,” said James Sage, SUU Associate Provost. “This collaboration with RMU provides a streamlined, accelerated pathway for our students to earn graduate degrees and enter the workforce as physical and occupational therapists. It’s about giving our T-Birds the momentum and support they need to transition seamlessly into high-demand healthcare careers.”

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to removing barriers for students and strengthening the healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Malissa Martin, RMU VP of Academic Affairs and Provost. “By creating more efficient, affordable pathways into high-demand healthcare careers, we are helping students reach their professional goals faster while maintaining the high standards and clinical excellence RMU is known for.”

RMU’s physical therapy and occupational therapy programs are nationally accredited and recognized for their emphasis on hands-on clinical experience. Students complete more clinical hours than required by accreditation standards, and graduates are consistently recognized by clinical partners for being highly prepared to enter the workforce.

This public-private collaboration comes at a time when rising education costs and changes to student loan programs are prompting institutions to explore more innovative and cost-effective pathways for students. Recent efforts by the Utah Legislature have also encouraged institutions to develop accelerated educational pathways that allow students to enter professional roles more quickly and help address growing workforce shortages. By reducing time to degree and

improving return on educational investment, RMU and SUU are helping address both student needs and broader workforce demands. Together, RMU and SUU are creating a more streamlined, flexible pathway for future healthcare professionals—one that prioritizes student success, clinical excellence, and timely entry into the workforce.

About Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions

Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMU) is an exclusive graduate healthcare education institution accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Founded in 1998 and located in Provo, Utah, RMU offers high-quality and evidence-based master’s and doctoral degree programs in various healthcare specialties with a diverse student body and faculty. Learn more at rm.edu.

About Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University is a caring campus community where students realize their potential through personalized mentorship from people dedicated to helping them soar. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, SUU provides hands-on, career-focused learning to prepare students for the future. Located in the world’s best backyard, SUU’s safe and vibrant campus offers a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels supported and inspired by both the natural beauty and a strong sense of community. Whether on campus or online, SUU provides an education that is competitively priced and highly valued, giving students the skills and confidence to thrive in any professional setting. This is where students soar.