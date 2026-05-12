The Red Butte Energy Campus and Data Center is a multi-phase energy project planned for Iron County, Utah, approximately 20 miles from Cedar City. Projects like Red Butte are part of BrightNight’s broader efforts to support Utah’s growing energy needs by delivering reliable, dispatchable, and affordable power for energy-intensive industries, including digital infrastructure.

The open house will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Festival Hall, 10 N Main Street in Cedar City. The event will follow a drop-in format, allowing attendees to arrive at any time during the two-hour window.

Community members, adjacent landowners, and local stakeholders are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project and engage directly with the BrightNight team.

At the open house, attendees will be able to:

Review maps and preliminary layouts for the proposed energy campus • Learn about planned technologies, the permitting process, and anticipated schedule • Speak one-on-one with project representatives

Share questions, feedback, and local insights

Light refreshments will be provided.

BrightNight representatives said the event is intended to ensure the community has access to clear and accurate information while creating an opportunity for early input.

ABOUT BRIGHTNIGHT

BrightNight is a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, purpose-built to serve the evolving needs of utilities, data centers, and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

BrightNight designs, develops, and operates large-scale energy and infrastructure sites that integrate utility-scale renewables, advanced gas generation, battery energy storage, and power-

optimized hubs for digital infrastructure. BrightNight’s industry-leading 30 GW portfolio of best in-class power projects is concentrated in the fastest-growing energy markets and data center hubs across the U.S.

BrightNight’s customer focus and proprietary AI platform – PowerAlpha® – enable it to deliver industry-leading economics, performance, and uptime.

To learn more, visit www.brightnightpower.com