By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Cedar City joined communities across the United States in hosting community bike rides as an inclusive way to get outside, exercise, reconnect with neighbors, and celebrate cultural diversity during a Cinco de Mayo Spring Fiesta.

What is a Slow Roll?

The Slow Roll kicks off May as National Bike Month. To promote biking in and around Cedar City, the City’s Active Transportation Committee and the Southwest Public Health Department set up a temporary bike path for the community.

All human-powered wheels and walkers were welcome, including bicycles, tricycles, skateboards, scooters, strollers, and e-bikes. The only rule was to KEEP IT SLOW (and wear a helmet, of course!). The Slow Roll is a monthly event aimed at improving health and community connection in Southwest Utah by promoting all forms of active transportation in a safe, family-friendly environment. Get outside and join the fun! Visit cedarcityut.gov for the event schedule.

What is Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on May 5, marks Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, when a smaller Mexican force defeated a larger French army. While it is not Mexico’s Independence Day (which is September 16) and is only a minor holiday in parts of Mexico, it has become widely celebrated in the United States as a way to honor Mexican culture and heritage, often with food, music, and festivals.

Cedar City Spring Fiesta, Slow Roll & Cinco De Mayo

Opening remarks by Mayor Nelson kicked off the 5th Annual Spring Fiesta and Slow Roll.

This free, family-friendly event featured food trucks, local vendors, games, live music, performances, and local dancers.

The festival celebrated Hispanic heritage and culture. Approximately 6,000 people attended, and it is an event the community looks forward to each year.

Cedar City would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the Spring Fiesta, Slow Roll, and Cinco de Mayo event held in Historic Downtown Cedar City. Special thanks go to the volunteers who generously gave their time to help make this event possible.

Events like this bring communities together, create lasting memories, and strengthen connections, making Cedar City an even better place to live.

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of freedom and culture, enjoyed by all!