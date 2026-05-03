By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

BZI celebrates the launch of BZI Academy. This event marks an exciting new chapter as they introduce their new brand, vision, and direction.

BZI Academy serves as the training and development hub for BZI, equipping team members with the technical, safety, and leadership skills needed to succeed in the steel and construction industries. By investing in structured training and paid career pathways, BZI Academy is proactively addressing the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage while preparing every team member to perform safely and effectively in the field.

Through a combination of classroom instruction, hands-on training, and real-world application, the Academy provides foundational training for all new team members, as well as continued leadership development opportunities for experienced team members.

The curriculum includes OSHA 10 and 30 certifications, equipment operation, fall protection, industry-specific welding certifications, and a U.S. Department of Labor-certified apprenticeship program. BZI and Southern Utah University work closely together and have established a strong partnership supporting regional development.

BZI’s primary company motto is “Teamwork, Innovation, Action.” This motto reflects their core approach to culture and operations. Thank you to BZI for their unwavering commitment to our community.