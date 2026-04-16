Cedar City, Utah – The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, together with Visit Cedar City-Brian Head and the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce, is launching a new way for visitors, athletes, coaches, and their families to explore Southern Utah. The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games 40th Anniversary Experience Pass is a free digital passport offering a unique way to experience local restaurants, shops, and attractions throughout the 2026 season.

“We are excited to offer a convenient way for our participants and guests to connect with experiences in Cedar City and Iron County,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, an outreach department of Southern Utah University. “Promoting economic development, along with a first-of-class experience, is at the forefront of our goals, and we appreciate the collaboration with Visit Cedar City-Brian Head and the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce to enhance the opportunity to do so.”

Whether you’re competing, cheering from the sidelines, or simply visiting the area, the Experience Pass helps you answer the question: Where should we eat? What is there to do? How do we make the most of our visit to Cedar City? With just a quick sign-up, guests gain instant access to exclusive offers from participating local businesses, making it easier to explore, save, and support the community.

Best of all, the digital pass is completely free.

“As we celebrate 40 years of the Utah Summer Games, the Experience Pass represents our continued commitment to elevating the visitor experience,” stated Maria Twitchell, Tourism Director of Visit Cedar City-Brian Head. “This partnership highlights the best of Cedar City and Iron County, and we’re proud to offer a resource that benefits both our guests and our local businesses.”

The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games 40th Anniversary Experience Pass officially debuts during the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Water Polo Tournament scheduled for April 16-18, giving athletes, visitors, and families an early preview of the program ahead of a full summer of competition and celebration. The pass will remain active throughout the year.

How It Works

Sign up for the free digital pass on your phone.

Add it to your home screen for easy access.

Explore participating local businesses across Iron County.

Check in at locations via GPS to unlock exclusive offers.

Earn points and redeem prizes at the Cedar City Visitor Center (581 N Main St, Cedar City, UT 84721).

“The Experience Pass is a meaningful way to connect visitors with our local businesses while strengthening the economic impact of the Utah Summer Games,” said Tessa Douglas, President & CEO of the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce. “It creates valuable visibility for our business community while showcasing what makes Cedar City and Iron County special.”

Sign up for the Utah Summer Games 40th Anniversary Experience Pass at visitcedarcity.com/utah- summer-games-40th-anniversary- experience-pass/

For more information about the Experience Pass, contact Eileen Coleman with Visit Cedar City-Brian Head at [email protected] or 435.586.5124.



Registration for the 2026 Larry H Miller Utah Summer Games programming is open atutahsummergames.org/sports/ 2024/1/3/sport-registration- table.aspx. The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah, is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at Eccles Coliseum. Tickets are available at TBirdTickets.com.