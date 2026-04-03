The snowpack in 2026 is truly unprecedented. The next lowest April 1 SWE in Utah since 1930 was observed in 2015, but this was roughly 5x higher than our statewide SWE in 2026. After 2015, the next lowest April 1 SWE in Utah was observed in 1934, 1977, and 2018.

For this analysis, we only included 15 snow courses that have been unimpacted by data quality issues (such as vegetation encroachment) over their historic period and were identified as best-suited for long term hydrologic study by Julander and Clayton (2015)

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. These sites were manually measured once per month until the snow course was replaced with a SNOTEL weather station at that location. We merged the more recent SNOTEL data with the historical snow course values to create a continuous record at each location. The list of sites used in this analysis is provided below

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.