Over 1,000 fifth-grade students from Iron County were engaged over two days of demonstrations, Jeopardy-style games, and hands-on learning about water and its importance. Students rotated through various stations, each highlighting different aspects of water, including the water cycle, clouds, aquatic wildlife, water rights, irrigation, and conservation. It was a fun and educational experience for all!

The Cedar Valley Water Conservancy values teaching and inspiring the students of this valley, recognizing that they are the future. It is vital for them to understand the importance of water from a young age. Each year, the Conservancy looks forward to hosting this two-day event, which continues to grow in impact and reach.

This year’s presenters were exceptional and highly knowledgeable, covering a wide range of water-related topics. Contributors included Southern Utah University, the U.S. Forest Service–Dixie National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management, the Utah Division of Natural Resources (Wildlife Biologists), Mammoth Hatchery, the Utah Division of Water Resources, the Utah Division of Water Rights, Frontier Homestead State Park, the Utah Rural Water Association, and the Cedar Valley Water Conservancy.

Kimberlee Trower, Public Relations and Event Manager, organized the annual Water Fair.

“The Water Conservancy began this event 12 years ago as part of our ongoing commitment to conservation and education. What started at the Aquatic Center has since grown and is now held at the Heritage Center Theatre in Cedar City, Utah.

Conservation remains a core focus of the District’s mission, and this event provides an opportunity to teach fifth-grade students about the water cycle and how they can make a difference at home. Everyday water use—such as toilets, sprinklers, and household leaks—can add up to significant waste across our valley. In the early years, we brought physical demonstrations, including toilets, into schools along with posters and educational materials. As the program has evolved, we have transitioned to more efficient and scalable tools like infographics to deliver these important messages.

At the heart of this event is a simple but powerful idea: every drop counts. By helping students understand their role in conservation, we are investing in a more sustainable future for our community.”

Southern Utah University Professor Brandon Wiggins shared engaging demonstrations with students, showing how hydrogen and oxygen combine to form H₂O, how hot and cold water interact, and how fire can create its own weather through a fire tornado demonstration. He also emphasized that the water on Earth today is the same water that has existed since the beginning of time.

Trower added:

“Many times, you turn on the tap and expect water to always be there. But to ensure that continues, we must protect the source, reuse, and restore it.”

The Cedar Valley Water Conservancy looks forward to continuing this meaningful tradition for years to come. A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who contributed their time and talent to making this year’s Water Fair a tremendous success.