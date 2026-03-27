A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a vandalism incident that caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to farm equipment in the Beryl Junction area.

Deputies with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report around 1 p.m. on March 23 after farmer Ranon Reber reported significant property damage, according to an incident press release.

Investigators say an unknown suspect slashed 14 tires and damaged agricultural equipment, resulting in approximately $35,000 in losses.

Evidence at the scene suggests possible involvement by the Animal Liberation Front, as the phrases “ALF” and “meat is murder” were found painted on the equipment, deputies said.

The case remains active and under investigation.

The reward was announced by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food and the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, which are each contributing $5,000 toward the total.

State agriculture officials said the incident highlights growing concerns about crimes targeting farms and the impact on rural communities.

“Vandalism targeting Utah farms is unacceptable and deeply concerning,” said Kelly Pehrson, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. “These operations are family-run businesses that play a critical role in our state’s food system and rural economy.”

“Acts like this cause real financial harm and disrupt livelihoods. We encourage anyone with information to contact local law enforcement so those responsible can be held accountable.”

ValJay Rigby, president of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, said the damage represents more than just equipment losses.

“This equipment represents a significant investment in the future of these family-run businesses,” Rigby said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500.