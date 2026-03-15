By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A man convicted of sexually abusing a child was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar City to a lengthy prison term in 5th District Court.

Jose Angel Jaime Aguilar, 28, appeared before Judge Matthew L. Bell on March 11 for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Bell sentenced Aguilar to an indeterminate term of 10 years to life in the Utah State Prison, meaning he must serve at least 10 years before becoming eligible for consideration by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole. The court ordered that the prison commitment begin immediately.

Court records show the case originated after a school counselor made a referral to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services in October 2024 after learning of allegations involving a minor.

The referral prompted an investigation that included a forensic interview conducted at the Children’s Justice Center in St. George with investigators and child protection officials present.

According to charging documents filed in support of the arrest, the victim reported the abuse began when she was about seven years old and involved incidents that occurred in the Beryl area of western Iron County.

Investigators said the defendant was approximately 19-years-old at the time the abuse was reported to have begun.

The incidents occurred years before the victim disclosed the abuse. The victim first told siblings about the incidents when she was around 13 years old, and the information was later shared with her mother.

Law enforcement later became involved after the report was forwarded through child protection channels.

Detectives with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations, which ultimately led to Aguilar’s arrest on May 15, 2025.

Court files show Aguilar initially faced several first-degree felony charges, including rape of a child and multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Aguilar pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in a plea agreement that dismissed the remaining charges.

During sentencing, the court ordered Aguilar remanded to the custody of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office for transportation to the Utah State Prison. Bell also recommended that Aguilar receive credit for time already served while the case was pending.

The court ordered that restitution in the case be determined at a later date.